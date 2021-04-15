Shubho Nabo Barsho 2021: Whatsapp messages, wishes and quotes to send to your loved ones on Bengali New Year

Thursday (April 15) is being celebrated as Poila Boishak or Bengali New Year. The day is celebrated among Bengalis with much fanfare not only in India, but also in neighbouring Bangladesh and across the globe. It is called 'Nabobarsho' by Bengalis. The word "nobo" means "news" and "barsho" means "year".

The day also marks the beginning of the financial year for the Bengali business class and shopkeepers and businessmen worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi. Shopkeepers invite regular customers and distribute sweets and calendars, as it signifies good fortune.

Children especially await this day with a lot of enthusiasm as they get to wear new clothes and relish Bengali delicacies. People clean their houses, pray to God, wear new clothes and celebrate this day with a lot of fanfare with friends and family. Fish, mutton, sweets are important delicacies people like to relish on Poila Baishak.

Here are some Shubho Nabobarsho wishes you can send to your friends and family on Bengali New Year:

May all the roshogollas fill your life with lot of sweetness. Shubho Nobo Borsho!

Happy New Year to all my Bengali friends. May you all have only good memories all through the year! Lots and lots of wishes for the New Year.

On this auspicious day of Boishakh, I pray god to always shower his blessings upon you and your family. Shubho Naba Borsho.

Wishing you a Happy Poila Baisakh! Happy New Year to all my Bengali friends.

Notun din, notun bhor, notun surjo, norun surNotun praner icche gulo mone jagak ashaSobar jibon bhore uthuk norun bhalobasai

Notun Surjo, Notun Pran, Notun Sur, Notun Gan,Notun alloy katuk adhar, par hoye jao okul pathar,Katuk Bishad Asuk Horso,Suvo hok NOBO BORSHO 1428

Chaitrer raat holo abosaanJagche notun bochor Boisakh eri bhoreSobai ke janai subho nonoborsho!

Notun bochor notun kore icche jagai moneSobar notun bochor bhore uthuk anando arr ganeJa hoyeche bhalor jonnoi hoyeche, ja hobe tao bhalor jonnoi hobe Bhagawan apnar agami dingulo ke bhoriye din sukh or samriddhite. Subho noboborsho!

Sobar ghore sukh niye asuk subho noboborsho!

Kaalboishakhir jhorer saathe asbe BoisakhDhuye dite, muche dite purono joto paapUllash arr horshe bhoruk sobar jibonSobar jibone ghotuk notun bochorerSubho agomon

Happy and prosperous Poila Baisakh.Open your arms and welcome the New year.

Let's welcome the year which is fresh and new,Let's cherish each moment it beholds,Let's celebrate this blissful new yearShubo Nobo Barsho 1428

May Poila Baishakh shower prosperity and good health on you. May you have everything that you want from life.

Greet the Naba Barsha with hope, excitement, eagerness and anticipation. Wishing you a year full of joy, contentment, peace and opulence.