Shubho Mahalaya 2025: Top WhatsApp wishes, messages quotes to share with friends, family on September 21

Mahalaya is considered one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar. It symbolises the victory of good over evil, as devotees prepare for the arrival of Goddess Durga.

Mahalaya Amavasya, also called Sarva Pitru Amavasya, is an important day in the Hindu calendar. It marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the start of Devi Paksha. This year, it falls on Sunday, 21st September 2025. The day also signals the beginning of Sharadiya Navratri, a nine-day festival dedicated to Maa Durga. Devotees fast and worship the nine forms of the Goddess during this time. According to tradition, on Mahalaya, Goddess Durga comes down to earth from her heavenly home, either on a palanquin, boat, elephant, or horse. Durga Puja celebrations start seven days after Mahalaya.

Shubho Mahalaya 2025: Date and Time

Mahalaya 2025: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 12:16 AM, September 21

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 01:23 AM, September 22

Top wishes, quotes, and greetings you can share with your loved ones on Mahalaya 2025:

*May all your worries go away. Lots of strength and good health to you. Subho Mahalaya!

*Celebrate the victory of good over evil. Subho Mahalaya! *May all your miseries end, and you have a lovely life ahead. Mahalaya wishes to you!

*Durga Puja infuses our hearts and minds with positivity and zeal to keep moving ahead with happiness. Shubho Mahalaya!

*Every day the sun rises to give us a message that darkness will always be beaten by light. Let us follow the same natural rule. Shubho Mahalaya!

*With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavors. Shubho Mahalaya to you and your family!

*May the great goddess Maa Durga provide you with the strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Shubho Mahalaya!