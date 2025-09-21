Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

October 2025 Festivals Calendar: Key dates for Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath puja, Bhai dooj and other festivals

Fresh rift in Lalu Yadav's family ahead of Bihar elections? Daughter Rohini Acharya shares cryptic post on..., expelled son Tej Pratap says...

Inside Cocktail 2 shoot with Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's look steal the show; new BTS pics go viral

Shubho Mahalaya 2025: Top WhatsApp wishes, messages quotes to share with friends, family on September 21

Is Xiaomi planning to launch cheaper iPhone 17 Pro Max alternative? Latest leaks reveal details

Who is Mithun Manhas? Frontrunner for BCCI President's post, who outshines Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh in the race

EPFO Diwali 2025 gift for pensioners? EPS-95 minimum pension likely to increase to Rs 2,500 or Rs 7,500

Bad news for Pakistan, US puts pressure on government to keep defence spending under watch due to...; says, 'civilian public...'

Why US-India flight tickets are so expensive? 4Chan’s ‘Operation Clog the Toilet’ linked to airfare surge amid Trump H-1B visa restrictions

Rise and Fall: Dhanashree Verma breaks down as Pawan Singh exits, promises to wear saree for him, says ‘ek din main...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fresh rift in Lalu Yadav's family ahead of Bihar elections? Daughter Rohini Acharya shares cryptic post on..., expelled son Tej Pratap says...

Fresh rift in Lalu Yadav's family ahead of Bihar elections? Daughter Rohini...

Inside Cocktail 2 shoot with Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's look steal the show; new BTS pics go viral

Inside Cocktail 2 shoot with Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's

Shubho Mahalaya 2025: Top WhatsApp wishes, messages quotes to share with friends, family on September 21

Shubho Mahalaya 2025: Top wishes, messages quotes to share with friends, family

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Shubho Mahalaya 2025: Top WhatsApp wishes, messages quotes to share with friends, family on September 21

Mahalaya is considered one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar. It symbolises the victory of good over evil, as devotees prepare for the arrival of Goddess Durga.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 10:41 AM IST

Shubho Mahalaya 2025: Top WhatsApp wishes, messages quotes to share with friends, family on September 21
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Mahalaya Amavasya, also called Sarva Pitru Amavasya, is an important day in the Hindu calendar. It marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the start of Devi Paksha. This year, it falls on Sunday, 21st September 2025. The day also signals the beginning of Sharadiya Navratri, a nine-day festival dedicated to Maa Durga. Devotees fast and worship the nine forms of the Goddess during this time. According to tradition, on Mahalaya, Goddess Durga comes down to earth from her heavenly home, either on a palanquin, boat, elephant, or horse. Durga Puja celebrations start seven days after Mahalaya.

Shubho Mahalaya 2025: Date and Time

  • Mahalaya 2025: Sunday, September 21, 2025
  • Amavasya Tithi Begins: 12:16 AM, September 21
  • Amavasya Tithi Ends: 01:23 AM, September 22

Top wishes, quotes, and greetings you can share with your loved ones on Mahalaya 2025:

*May all your worries go away. Lots of strength and good health to you. Subho Mahalaya!
*Celebrate the victory of good over evil. Subho Mahalaya! *May all your miseries end, and you have a lovely life ahead. Mahalaya wishes to you!
*Durga Puja infuses our hearts and minds with positivity and zeal to keep moving ahead with happiness. Shubho Mahalaya! 
*Every day the sun rises to give us a message that darkness will always be beaten by light. Let us follow the same natural rule. Shubho Mahalaya! 
*With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavors. Shubho Mahalaya to you and your family! 
*May the great goddess Maa Durga provide you with the strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Shubho Mahalaya!

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistani leader makes BIG claim on Balochistan: 'Govt involved in forcefully...'
Pakistani leader makes BIG claim on Balochistan: 'Govt involved in...'
The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Was Tamannaah Bhatia's song Ghafoor removed from Aryan Khan's Netflix show at last minute?
The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Was Tamannaah Bhatia's song Ghafoor removed from show?
IND vs OMA: Hardik Pandya spotted chatting seconds before one-handed running catch, watch video
Hardik Pandya spotted chatting seconds before one-handed running catch | WATCH
Trump's H-1B visa fee hike: India issues emergency assistance number for its citizens
Trump's H-1B visa order: India issues emergency assistance number
'Don’t finish below Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem': How coach’s words fueled Sachin Yadav’s 86.27m stunner at World Athletics Championships
'Don’t finish below Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem': How coach’s words fueled Sachin
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE