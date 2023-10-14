Headlines

Shubho Mahalaya 2023: WhatsApp wishes, messages quotes to share with friends, family

Here are some wishes, quotes, and greetings you can share with your loved ones on Mahalaya 2023.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 05:42 AM IST

Mahalaya Amavasya (also referred to as Sarva Pitru Amavasya), is one of the most significant days in the Hindu calendar. It marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the beginning of Devi Paksha. The day also marks the onset of the Sharadiya Navratri season which is dedicated to Maa Durga. The devotees keep a fast for nine days and worship the nine forms of Maa Durga. On this day, the Goddess descends on the earth from her heavenly abode or Kailash on either a palanquin, boat, elephant, or horse. Celebrations for Durga Puja begin seven days after Mahalaya.

Here are some wishes, quotes, and greetings you can share with your loved ones on Mahalaya 2022:

*May all your worries go away. Lots of strength and good health to you. Subho Mahalaya!

*Celebrate the victory of good over evil. Subho Mahalaya!

*May all your miseries end, and you have a lovely life ahead. Mahalaya wishes to you!

*Durga Puja infuses our hearts and minds with positivity and zeal to keep moving ahead with happiness. Shubho Mahalaya!

*Every day the sun rises to give us a message that darkness will always be beaten by light. Let us follow the same natural rule. Shubho Mahalaya!

*With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavors. Shubho Mahalaya to you and your family!

*May the great goddess Maa Durga provide you with the strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Shubho Mahalaya!

Also read: Mahalaya Amavasya 2023: Date, time, rituals and significance

 

