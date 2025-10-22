Shruti Haasan’s Haircare Secret Revealed: Her simple go-to home remedy for healthy, luscious locks

Shruti Haasan swears by a natural oil for her long, shiny hair. The singer and actress has shared her simple home remedy that keeps her locks healthy and nourished.

The s ecret b ehind Shruti Haasan’s healthy h air

In a world full of chemical hair serums and costly salon treatments, Indian actress Shruti Haasan chooses to stay rooted in age-old Indian beauty traditions. During her appearance on The Ranveer Show podcast, the Coolie actress revealed that she swears by sesame oil for her long and healthy hair.

'This is my natural hair colour,' Shruti said during the chat. 'I use oil, only sesame oil. Sometimes I mix it with coconut or almond oil, depending on my mood. But sesame oil has truly worked miracles for my hair.'

Her h air o iling r outine

Shruti follows a traditional oiling routine that many Indian women can relate to. She explained that she applies oil before every hair wash, something she’s been consistent about for years.

'I don’t wash my hair every day. You shouldn’t wash your hair daily,' she said. 'If I have a shoot the next day, I apply the oil at night, sleep with it on, and wash it off in the morning before heading out.'

This overnight oil treatment, she believes, gives her hair the nourishment it needs while keeping it strong and shiny.

The b enefits of Sesame Oil for h air

Reducing dandruff by keeping the scalp moisturised

Repairing damaged hair caused by sun or heat exposure

Improving blood circulation to the scalp

Adding shine and smoothness to dull hair

