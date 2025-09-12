Shruti Haasan reveals her haircare secret and 'miracle' ingredient she swears by

Shruti Haasan revealed on a podcast that her hair secret is regular oiling with sesame oil, often mixed with coconut or almond oil, and washing just twice a week.

Shruti Haasan’s simple haircare routine

In a candid conversation on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, actress and singer Shruti Haasan revealed her tried-and-tested haircare ritual. When Ranveer complimented her 'very nice hair,' she smiled and said, 'This is my natural colour.' Asked about her routine, Shruti disclosed that she relies solely on oiling.

She shared that she oils her hair before every wash, usually at night, and washes it the next morning. On average, she shampoos her hair twice a week. Stressing the importance of nourishment, she added, 'Oil is my rescue.'

Shruti’s go-to choice is sesame oil, either on its own or blended with coconut or almond oil. She credited sesame oil for working 'miracles' on her hair, keeping it strong and naturally glossy.

Benefits of oiling with sesame, coconut, and almond oils

Hair experts often highlight that regular oiling strengthens roots, prevents dryness, and restores shine. Sesame oil, rich in vitamins and fatty acids, helps combat dandruff, promotes hair growth, and protects against UV damage.

When mixed with coconut oil, it penetrates deeply into the scalp, reducing protein loss, preventing split ends, and keeping hair soft. Pairing sesame with almond oil, which is high in vitamin E, enhances hair elasticity, prevents breakage, and improves overall scalp health.

By limiting washes to twice a week, the actress avoids stripping her scalp of natural oils; maintaining balance and long-term hair vitality.

Shruti Haasan’s simple mantra proves that healthy hair doesn’t need expensive treatments; just consistency, natural oils, and mindful care.