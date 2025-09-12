Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi High Court receives bomb threat, premises being evacuated

Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik reacts to brother Amaal Malik being 'attacked falsely' for touching Nehal Chudasama inappropriately: 'It’s heartbreaking when..'

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025: Graduate merit list to be announced soon at rrbcdg.gov.in, details here

Shruti Haasan reveals her haircare secret and 'miracle' ingredient she swears by

‘Apni girlfriend rakh ke kitno ke sath…’, Baseer Ali, Amaal Mallik accuse Awez Darbar of cheating on girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar

US Senator makes bizarre claim on Galwan clash days after PM Modi-Xi Jinping's meet, accuses China of using weapon to 'literally melt Indian soldiers'

Alia Bhatt ditches fancy salads for daal-chawal, here’s how her desi diet keeps her fit

Cardiologist warns against THESE 5 cooking oils linked to heart disease, here’s what to use instead

India's first response to tragic beheading of Indian national in Texas, calls it 'tragic and brutal': 'We are following up on...'

After Russsian drone incursions, French President Emmanuel Macron announces deployment of three Rafales in Poland: 'Protection of...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shruti Haasan reveals her haircare secret and 'miracle' ingredient she swears by

Shruti Haasan reveals her haircare secret and 'miracle' ingredient she swears by

Alia Bhatt ditches fancy salads for daal-chawal, here’s how her desi diet keeps her fit

Alia Bhatt ditches fancy salads for daal-chawal, here’s how her desi diet works

Cardiologist warns against THESE 5 cooking oils linked to heart disease, here’s what to use instead

Cardiologist warns against THESE 5 cooking oils linked to heart disease

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Shruti Haasan reveals her haircare secret and 'miracle' ingredient she swears by

Shruti Haasan revealed on a podcast that her hair secret is regular oiling with sesame oil, often mixed with coconut or almond oil, and washing just twice a week.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 12:21 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Shruti Haasan reveals her haircare secret and 'miracle' ingredient she swears by
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shruti Haasan’s simple haircare routine

In a candid conversation on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, actress and singer Shruti Haasan revealed her tried-and-tested haircare ritual. When Ranveer complimented her 'very nice hair,' she smiled and said, 'This is my natural colour.' Asked about her routine, Shruti disclosed that she relies solely on oiling.

She shared that she oils her hair before every wash, usually at night, and washes it the next morning. On average, she shampoos her hair twice a week. Stressing the importance of nourishment, she added, 'Oil is my rescue.'

Shruti’s go-to choice is sesame oil, either on its own or blended with coconut or almond oil. She credited sesame oil for working 'miracles' on her hair, keeping it strong and naturally glossy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Benefits of oiling with sesame, coconut, and almond oils

Hair experts often highlight that regular oiling strengthens roots, prevents dryness, and restores shine. Sesame oil, rich in vitamins and fatty acids, helps combat dandruff, promotes hair growth, and protects against UV damage.

When mixed with coconut oil, it penetrates deeply into the scalp, reducing protein loss, preventing split ends, and keeping hair soft. Pairing sesame with almond oil, which is high in vitamin E, enhances hair elasticity, prevents breakage, and improves overall scalp health.

By limiting washes to twice a week, the actress avoids stripping her scalp of natural oils; maintaining balance and long-term hair vitality.

Shruti Haasan’s simple mantra proves that healthy hair doesn’t need expensive treatments; just consistency, natural oils, and mindful care.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Murder weapon found but...', here's what FBI said on Charlie Kirk shooting
'Murder weapon found but...', here's what FBI said on Charlie Kirk shooting
China's FIRST reaction to unrest in Nepal, says, 'Pay close attention to...'
China's FIRST reaction to unrest in Nepal, says, 'Pay close attention to...'
Shriya Saran turns 43: From almonds to sunscreen, all you need to know about her fuss-free skincare habits that promise natural glow
Shriya Saran turns 43: All you need to know about her fuss-free skincare habits
Before Jolly LLB 3 hits theatres, watch these 5 gripping Indian courtroom dramas
Before Jolly LLB 3 hits theatres, watch these 5 gripping Indian courtroom dramas
Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on OTT: Here's when and where you can watch new talk show, episodes to release every...
Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle on OTT: When, where you can watch new talk show
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE