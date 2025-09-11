Shriya Saran turns 43: From almonds to sunscreen, all you need to know about her fuss-free skincare habits that promise natural glow

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India's Dal to Indonesia's Lok Baintan: Discover world's 7 most unique floating markets that are preserving tradition and culture

Bad news for Pakistan, China as India’s defence gets big boost from US, HAL receives third GE-404 engine for...

‘Yoga teacher taught me…’: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on losing 27 kg post heart attack with exercise and diet

9/11: What happened 24 years ago in world's biggest terrorist attack in New York? Pakistan exposed as...

Bollywood’s Beauty Secret Revealed: Oil pulling loved by Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor and others for its health, glow benefits

Bigg Boss 19: OG host Arshad Warsi talks about returning to show after 19 years, replacing Salman Khan in Weekend Ka Vaar, calls it...

From Vikrant Massey to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood actors who won National Awards for portraying real-life characters

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Mauritian PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi, says, 'both nations are family-like'-10 key takeways

Powering the Battlefield: Minerals fueling India's military

Maqbool to Haider, Angoor: 8 Bollywood movies based on Shakespeare’s plays

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's Dal to Indonesia's Lok Baintan: Discover world's 7 most unique floating markets that are preserving tradition and culture

Discover world's 7 most unique floating markets preserving tradition

Bad news for Pakistan, China as India’s defence gets big boost from US, HAL receives third GE-404 engine for...

HAL receives third GE-404 engine for LCA Tejas Mk1A fighter jet from US

‘Yoga teacher taught me…’: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on losing 27 kg post heart attack with exercise and diet

Anurag Kashyap on losing 27 kg post heart attack with exercise and diet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Shriya Saran turns 43: From almonds to sunscreen, all you need to know about her fuss-free skincare habits that promise natural glow

As Shriya Saran turns a year older today, her beauty secrets remain the talk of the town. The actress follows a routine that proves glowing skin doesn’t always come from complicated products.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 12:11 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Shriya Saran turns 43: From almonds to sunscreen, all you need to know about her fuss-free skincare habits that promise natural glow
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shriya Saran's skincare rituals

The Drishyam actress believes in keeping her skincare routine minimal yet effective. Every morning, she begins with a gentle cleanser, foaming when her skin feels oily and creamy when it feels dry. This is followed by a light moisturiser that keeps her skin hydrated throughout the day.

One rule she never breaks is applying sunscreen. For Shriya, sun protection is a must, not only to avoid tanning but also to prevent premature ageing and pigmentation. 'Sunscreen is non-negotiable,' she has often shared, emphasising its role in maintaining youthful skin.

Her skincare also extends to her diet. The actress swears by a daily handful of almonds, packed with vitamin E, antioxidants and good fats. These superfoods help her fight oxidative stress, protect the skin from damage and keep it nourished naturally. Along with that, she makes sure to drink plenty of water and values her beauty sleep, which she believes is the best natural remedy for dullness.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor's skincare at 51 is all about 'less is more', from DIY matcha masks to sunscreen, here's what she does

 

Self-care and lifestyle habits

For Shriya Saran, glowing skin is also about how you feel inside. She believes stress can instantly reflect on the face, so she carves out time for self-care no matter how hectic her schedule is. Small habits like pausing for short breaks, practising mindfulness and staying emotionally balanced play a big role in her beauty journey.

Her philosophy is simple yet inspiring: stick to the basics, be consistent and let your inner well-being reflect on your face. On her special day, Shriya reminds us that true beauty lies in simplicity, discipline and self-love.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nepal Gen-Z protest: Sushila Karki poised to lead interim government, death toll rises to 30: Check key developments
Nepal Gen-Z protest: Sushila Karki poised to lead interim government, death toll
How Nepal’s latest social media ban brought spotlight on digital platform restrictions around world
How Nepal’s social media ban highlights global digital platform restrictions
'Dare Not Cross, OTHERWISE...': India shuts down its border to Nepalis as riots approach its doorstep, reroutes flights, and suspends trade
Nepal: India shuts down its border to Nepalis as riots approach its doorstep
THIS Company announces major restructuring, set to lay off 9000 employees to save over Rs 88000000000 by 2026 end
THIS Company announces major restructuring, set to lay off 9000 employees...
Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt INSULTS Ashnoor Kaur, mocks her TV career, fights with Abhishek Bajaj over...
Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt INSULTS Ashnoor Kaur, mocks her TV career
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE