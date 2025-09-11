Shriya Saran turns 43: From almonds to sunscreen, all you need to know about her fuss-free skincare habits that promise natural glow

As Shriya Saran turns a year older today, her beauty secrets remain the talk of the town. The actress follows a routine that proves glowing skin doesn’t always come from complicated products.

Shriya Saran's skincare rituals

The Drishyam actress believes in keeping her skincare routine minimal yet effective. Every morning, she begins with a gentle cleanser, foaming when her skin feels oily and creamy when it feels dry. This is followed by a light moisturiser that keeps her skin hydrated throughout the day.

One rule she never breaks is applying sunscreen. For Shriya, sun protection is a must, not only to avoid tanning but also to prevent premature ageing and pigmentation. 'Sunscreen is non-negotiable,' she has often shared, emphasising its role in maintaining youthful skin.

Her skincare also extends to her diet. The actress swears by a daily handful of almonds, packed with vitamin E, antioxidants and good fats. These superfoods help her fight oxidative stress, protect the skin from damage and keep it nourished naturally. Along with that, she makes sure to drink plenty of water and values her beauty sleep, which she believes is the best natural remedy for dullness.

Self-care and lifestyle habits

For Shriya Saran, glowing skin is also about how you feel inside. She believes stress can instantly reflect on the face, so she carves out time for self-care no matter how hectic her schedule is. Small habits like pausing for short breaks, practising mindfulness and staying emotionally balanced play a big role in her beauty journey.

Her philosophy is simple yet inspiring: stick to the basics, be consistent and let your inner well-being reflect on your face. On her special day, Shriya reminds us that true beauty lies in simplicity, discipline and self-love.