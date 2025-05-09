Shriya Saran turned heads with her latest golden ensemble, leaving fans stunned by her effortlessly glamorous appearance. Her bold fashion choice and elegant styling created a buzz online.

Actress Shriya Saran turned heads and commanded attention as she stepped out in a dazzling golden outfit, proving once again why she’s a true fashion icon. Known for her impeccable style, the Drishyam star effortlessly elevated the glam quotient with her latest look, making a strong case for bold and radiant evening wear.

Shriya opted for a striking gold-toned velour bralette, featuring a structured corset design, thin noodle straps, and a daring plunging neckline. The fitted top was paired with a coordinating mini skirt made of faux leather, adorned with intricate ruching, sequins, and fringe embellishments, accentuating her curves with a sleek and edgy finish.

Staying true to the 'less is more' philosophy, she chose to accessorise minimally, opting only for a pair of statement chunky gold hoop earrings, which added the perfect touch of glamour without overwhelming the outfit.

Her hair was styled into soft, voluminous waves with a centre part, giving her a classic blowout look that framed her face beautifully. The beauty look was equally refined, featuring a luminous, full-coverage base, defined brows, and a subtle gold eyeshadow that complemented her outfit. Fluttery lashes and a sweep of highlighter along the high points of her face added radiance, while a mauve-toned blush and matte mauve lipstick rounded out her look with elegance.

With this golden appearance, Shriya Saran once again proved that she knows how to make a bold fashion statement, striking the perfect balance between glam and sophistication.