Shraddha Walkar murder case puts spotlight on toxic relationships: Red flags women should watch out for

The entire nation has been taken aback by the heinous crime that occurred in Mehrauli, Delhi. According to reports, the accused killed his partner in the gruesome murder and then minced up her body into 35 pieces, which he then stored in his refrigerator. Shraddha Walkar and the accused, identified as Aaftab Poonawala, lived together. The incident has brought to light a grave concern about women's safety and those who are in toxic and abusive relationships.

According to Shraddha's close friend, the victim allegedly wanted to end the relationship with Aaftab because he repeatedly beat her and tortured her mentally. Despite her family's objections, she moved in with Aaftab in October 2019. They spent some time living together in Naigaon and later in Vasai, and Shraddha only paid a single visit to her family in 2020—the year her mother passed away from a heart condition.

Shraddha allegedly suffered physical abuse "multiple times" throughout their relationship; friends noticed bruises on her. Shraddha, who had previously called her friends to talk, had stopped doing that as well toward the end of May, just days before her life was brutally taken.

Discussions about live-in relationships and how society is adjusting to this relationship dynamic have been sparked by this incident. Many women continue to be in toxic relationships despite all the warning signs and red flags, which frequently have tragic results.

Red flags and toxic trait women should be cautious about

Miscommunication

When remarks are made with sarcasm or criticism and are motivated by disrespect rather than respect and kindness for one another.

Jealousy

In a relationship, jealousy and possessiveness are frequently romanticised. This is yet another negative quality that should not be ignored in a relationship. Although having such feelings is completely normal for a person, when they develop into ongoing suspicion and mistrust, they can quickly start to affect your relationship.

Disagreement regarding a financial choice

It's common to reach some levels of agreement when sharing financial decisions with a partner. However, if one partner decides to spend money on things that the other partner disapproves of, the relationship is not necessarily toxic.

However, it can be toxic if you and your partner have made financial agreements and one partner consistently disregards those agreements, whether by making expensive purchases or making large cash withdrawals.

Constant anxiety

A key sign of an unhealthy relationship is feeling on edge all the time, even when no stress factors are present. Your physical and mental health may suffer as a result of this ongoing stress, and you may frequently feel miserable, physically and mentally exhausted, or otherwise ill.

Seeking transformation

Many people stay in toxic relationships because they frequently believe that the other person will change their behaviour. The "happy memories" they once shared with their partner are frequently what they cling to. Finally, they usually gave in to the undesirable characteristics of the people rather than resisting them.

