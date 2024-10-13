The actress looked ethereal as she took to the ramp in a dazzling lehenga from Kalki’s MUSHK collection.

Shraddha Kapoor graced the runway as the showstopper for designer Kalki at Lakme Fashion Week, held in association with FDCI. The fashion event, which has captivated beauty enthusiasts and fashion aficionados, saw Kapoor steal the spotlight with a stunning ethnic ensemble that was nothing short of spectacular.

The actress looked ethereal as she took to the ramp in a dazzling lehenga from Kalki’s MUSHK collection. Her outfit radiated goddess-like elegance, perfectly blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern sophistication. The lehenga set the tone for an enchanting festive look, ideal for the ongoing season, and provided ample inspiration for fashion lovers looking to elevate their wardrobe.

Kapoor’s lehenga featured a beautifully embroidered sweetheart neckline blouse, adorned with delicate silver sequin work and embellishments. The half sleeves, embellished with tassels and beads, added a touch of glamour to the outfit, enhancing the overall regal appeal. Paired with a flared skirt, the intricate handwoven embroidery, sequin work, and floral motifs accentuated the richness of Indian craftsmanship. The lehenga was further enhanced by doris on the sides, with tassels elegantly draping down, adding an extra flair of sophistication and movement to her look.

The ensemble was completed with striking accessories. Kapoor wore a statement white kundan necklace with opulent red rubies at the centre, paired with matching earrings that added a touch of grandeur to her outfit. Her makeup was flawless, with shimmering silver eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a stroke of kajal, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, and a dewy base, finished with soft pink lipstick. Her long tresses, styled with a middle parting and swept to one side, beautifully complemented the look, giving her an effortlessly glamorous appearance.

This stunning appearance at Lakme Fashion Week comes after Shraddha’s successful role in Stree 2. The actress is set to take on the lead role in Chaalbaaz, directed by Pankaj Parashar, and is also reportedly involved in the project KTina, directed by Asima Chibber.