Makeup artist Hiyavi Saigal accuses ex-beau and MUA Florian Hurel of physical abuse, shares screenshots of chats

In a series of Instagram stories, makeup artist Hiyavi Saigal accused her former boss and ex-beau Florian Hurel, who is an ace makeup artist of physical abuse on her. She conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram and one of the users asked 'Your ex used to physically abuse, can you talk about it?' To which she stated, "It started as a boss-assistant relationship and turned into friendship very shortly. We were both dating other people and then shortly we realised we were in love. It all moved very quickly from dating to moving into taking an apartment to getting engaged."

Hiyavi further narrated, "Florian broke me down to a point where I didn’t recognise myself. It started with trying to control each part of my life – work, friendships, my schedule and when I rebelled a bit it would turn into violence. He slowly and very charmingly sucked me in and I called it love. It started with a push, then a slap increased with time. It was broken bones, bruises all over and he would put me in the tub every time and break down. It would feel like my fault. I started drinking to feel numb with just cause more violence cause I started talking and fighting back."

She added, "Nobody believed me because narcissists are charming. I didn’t press charges because I was emotionally weak. He took me from me and he took my dog and my money. If anyone is going through please reach out or call the police. He almost killed me and I am glad to be alive."

Saigal also shared screenshots of chats between Florian and soon after that, she made her Instagram page private.

Florian is yet to respond to the allegations.