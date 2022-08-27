Should you eat rice if you are suffering from PCOS or Diabetes?

A diet high in refined carbohydrates, like starchy and sugary foods, can make insulin resistance, and therefore weight loss, more difficult to manage.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that has now become common among women of reproductive age.

This complex hormonal disorder affects 1 in 10 women worldwide, and 1 in 5 women in India.

PCOD leads to enlarged ovaries with small cysts in the ovaries. It can lead to an unregulated hormonal cycle and may also trigger irregular periods, high blood pressure, diabetes, acne, infertility and growth of hair on the cheek, chin and chest. PCOS makes the person more vulnerable to type 2 diabetes.

As per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Women with PCOS\PCOD are often insulin resistant, their bodies can make insulin but can’t use it effectively, increasing their risk for type 2 diabetes.”

As we know PCOS often accompanies diabetes. And usually, experts suggest a person who is dealing with this complex, to cut down on their intake of carbohydrates. For a person with PCOS or diabetes doesn’t have to completely give up on carbohydrates, such as white rice. It has been suggested that rice can be eaten with other digestible carbs in their diet but in moderation to ensure glycemic control.

A diet high in refined carbohydrates, like starchy and sugary foods, can make insulin resistance, and therefore weight loss, more difficult to manage. The focus should be on portion management. Try to include sabzi, dal, salad and curd in your diet. Eat everything but in the correct proportion for a healthy living.