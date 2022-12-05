Should you be taking afternoon naps? Its lesser known benefits will surprise you

Representational image

You must have often heard from people that they do not get rest without taking a nap during the day. Most women, men and children or elderly people living at home come in this category. The duration of this nap can be different from person to person, but usually, the nap is considered to be half an hour to 2 hours. Many people get so much relief and energy from it that if they miss this nap someday, they start feeling ill. For some people, it is compensation for the early morning sleep. So is this 'magic hug' really so effective?

The balance of sleep is necessary not only for the body but also for the whole mind. The need for sleep may differ from person to person, but generally, 7-8 hours of sleep is considered good. But many times due to a job, family or other responsibilities, people have to wake up very early in the morning. In such a situation, an afternoon nap becomes necessary for them. In the increasing time of work, run-of-the-mill life and stress-filled environment, the nap of the day work to refresh many times.

Benefits of sleeping in the afternoon