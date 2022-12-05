Should you be taking afternoon naps? Its lesser known benefits will surprise you

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 08:21 PM IST
You must have often heard from people that they do not get rest without taking a nap during the day. Most women, men and children or elderly people living at home come in this category. The duration of this nap can be different from person to person, but usually, the nap is considered to be half an hour to 2 hours. Many people get so much relief and energy from it that if they miss this nap someday, they start feeling ill. For some people, it is compensation for the early morning sleep. So is this 'magic hug' really so effective?
The balance of sleep is necessary not only for the body but also for the whole mind. The need for sleep may differ from person to person, but generally, 7-8 hours of sleep is considered good. But many times due to a job, family or other responsibilities, people have to wake up very early in the morning. In such a situation, an afternoon nap becomes necessary for them. In the increasing time of work, run-of-the-mill life and stress-filled environment, the nap of the day work to refresh many times.
Benefits of sleeping in the afternoon
- For some people, even a short nap in the afternoon is very relaxing. You can also get many benefits from this.
- Not only the body, this short nap also relaxes the mind. A nap of about 1 hour during the day gives the muscles of the whole body a chance to relax. This is the reason that with this nap the body and mind get rest and you wake up feeling refreshed.
- Many times it happens that after travelling or after coming home late from a party at night, your sleep gets disturbed. At this time, an afternoon nap can work to remove your fatigue. People who have a habit of taking naps during the day, especially housewives, have a big reason behind them getting up early in the morning to take care of the household chores and working till late at night. For this reason, when she wakes up after a day's nap, the fatigue has already gone away.
- People whose routine runs according to the clock. For example, for people who go to work early in the morning or children who go to school early in the morning, an afternoon nap also works to increase alertness in them.
- There are many people who have problems like irritability, mood swings, and changes in behavior if they do not get enough sleep. If they take a nap during the day, their mood becomes better. This is just like the headache caused by not getting tea in many people.
- This small piece of sleep also has a good effect on memory. Apart from this, it also has a good effect on quick decision-making ability and the ability to do everything. That's why the effect of afternoon naps can be seen very well in children. Especially those children who wake up early in the morning and go to school.