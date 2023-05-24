Should India have more than one time-zone? Here's how India's single time zone hurting its people

Indian Standard Time is five and a half hours ahead of the Greenwich Mean Time (+5.30 GMT), which is an anachronism like many systems that were inherited from the British. In fact, India did not have any single time zone until as late as 1906.

India's single time zone, which spans across a vast geographical area, has indeed been a subject of debate regarding its impact on the country and its people. While the adoption of a single time zone simplifies administrative processes, it can have several negative effects on various aspects of people's lives. Here are some ways in which India's single time zone may be hurting its people:

Disrupted Circadian Rhythms: India's large geographical span stretches from UTC+5:30 in the east to UTC+5:30 in the west, resulting in significant variations in sunrise and sunset times across the country. This means that people in certain regions, particularly in the eastern and northeastern parts of India, experience daylight much earlier than those in the western regions. This misalignment of natural light with the clock can disrupt people's sleep patterns, affecting their overall health and well-being.

Productivity and Efficiency: The single time zone poses challenges for businesses and productivity. For instance, companies operating across multiple states or regions within India often face difficulties in scheduling meetings, coordinating operations, and ensuring efficient communication due to the time differences. This can lead to inefficiencies and delays in decision-making, hindering overall productivity.

Transportation and Travel: India's transportation sector, including railways and airlines, often encounters challenges due to the single time zone. Scheduling and managing train and flight timings become complicated when there are significant time differences across different regions. This can lead to confusion among passengers, delayed departures or arrivals, and increased operational difficulties.

Educational Impact: The single time zone can have an adverse impact on students, especially those living in the eastern and northeastern parts of India. With daylight arriving much earlier in these regions, students often have to wake up earlier than necessary to adhere to a standard time zone. This can lead to sleep deprivation, fatigue, and difficulties in concentration, ultimately affecting academic performance.

Social and Cultural Impact: The single time zone can disrupt social and cultural activities across the country. Events and celebrations scheduled according to a specific time may not align well with natural daylight cycles in different regions. This can affect the participation and overall experience of individuals, leading to reduced enthusiasm and enjoyment.