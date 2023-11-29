Headlines

India forms high-level probe panel after US flags security concerns

Apple plans to end partnership with Goldman Sachs in 12-15 months: Report

Navya Nanda gives shoutout to rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Relax and rejuvenate your feets with premium foot massagers on Amazon

Meet Bollywood Producer Shahroz Ali Khan his journey from Aligarh to Mumbai is really inspiring

Lifestyle

Shop teddy bears on Amazon and snuggle up with furry friend

Discover an amazing collection of teddy bears on Amazon and find your perfect cuddly companion.

DNA Web Team

Nov 29, 2023

There's something so special about picking out a soft and cuddly companion to bring joy and comfort. Whether it's for yourself or as a gift for a loved one, teddy bears have a way of brightening up any day. So go ahead and indulge in the joy of buying teddy bears with Amazon. 

HUG 'n' FEEL SOFT TOYS Teddy Bear 4 feet At Rs 1,140

 

  • HUG N FEEL Soft Toys stuffed are like the best snuggle buddies ever, they're these super cute and fluffy plush toys
  • They come in all sorts of adorable animal shapes like teddy bears, rabbits, and dogs.
  • They are made with soft and fluffy materials like cotton or synthetic fibre, so they're extra cuddly
  •  They're easy to clean because they're machine washable

Buy Now on Amazon

AVSHUB Teddy Bear At Rs 1,169

  • It's so soft, smooth, and cuddly, perfect for bringing comfort and joy to your loved one
  •  The multi-color design adds a touch of vibrancy, and the 2-foot size is just right for hugging and snuggling
  •  And the best part is that it's washable, so you can keep it clean and fresh all the time. 

Buy Now on Amazon

OSJS Toys Huggable Teddy Bear At Rs 2,299

  • This bear is made with the highest quality 100% polyester fabric, so they're incredibly soft to the touch
  • This cute teddy bear will be your best friend, always there to accompany you and bring you happiness
  • It's the perfect companion to share all your adventures with. 

Buy Now on Amazon

ToYBULK Real Giant Teddy Bear, 7 Feet At Rs 3,599

  • ToYBULK is a brand that specialises in producing giant stuffed animal toys, and they've designed this teddy bear to give you even more choices
  • These stuffed animals have passed ISI tests, so you can feel confident in their premium quality
  • When it comes to cleaning, you can easily surface-wash them with a soft brush and a bottle of cleanser
  •  When you receive your teddy bear, it will come vacuum-packed, all you need to do is open the box, carefully open the vacuum packaging, and then wait for about five minutes while the teddy expands, give it a little shake, and then leave it for 24 hours until it's fully expanded. 

Buy Now on Amazon

