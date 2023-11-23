Headlines

Lifestyle

Shop now for high-quality knife sets at unbeatable prices on Amazon

Explore the top knife sets for effortlessly chopping and upgrading your culinary skills. Check the best offers only on Amazon.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 05:56 PM IST

With a good knife set, you can effortlessly chop, slice, and dice your way through any recipe and it's a great investment for your kitchen and cooking skills. So go ahead and treat yourself to a high-quality knife set with Amazon. 

ALLWIN Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set At Rs 379

  • It includes a stainless steel tomato knife, steak knife, multipurpose knife, carving knife, vegetable peeler, and a stainless steel stand
  • The knives are made with food-grade stainless steel blades and have steel handles for a comfortable grip
  • They're perfect for chopping, slicing, and dicing vegetables, fruits, and meat and they come in a sleek silver colour that will complement any kitchen decor. 

Buy Now on Amazon

AGARO Galaxy 6 Pcs Kitchen Knife Set with Wooden Case At Rs 759

  • The blades are made of high carbon stainless steel, which means they're super durable and stay sharp for a long time
  • They have a precise cutting edge that makes slicing a breeze and they're stain-resistant, so you don't have to worry about any stubborn stains
  •  The knife handles are triple riveted, making them extra durable and providing stability and control while you're cutting
  • Just remember, these knives should be hand washed only to keep them in great condition. 

Buy Now on Amazon

JOHN RICHARD 7 Pieces Kitchen Knife Set At Rs 849

  •  It comes with 5 different-sized knives that are great for chopping fruits, veggies, herbs, and meat
  •  The best part is that all the contents can be stored in the stand, making it easy to keep everything organised and within reach
  • Not only is this set super functional, but it's also stylish and will match your kitchen colours perfectly.

Buy Now on Amazon

Maison & Cuisine® 7 Pieces Kitchen Knife Set At Rs 806

  •  It comes with 5 differently sized, all-purpose knives that are perfect for chopping fruits, veggies, herbs, and meat and has the medium-sized all-purpose scissor that's included too Not only is this set super functional
  • It is also stylish and designed to match your kitchen colours
  • It's super easy to clean since it's made from high-quality stainless steel with tempered steel blades for strength, sharpness, and durability.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

