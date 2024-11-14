For the special occasion, Shloka opted for a stunning white floor-length gown with intricate self-embossed patterns.

The grand launch of Tira's first physical store at Jio World Plaza on November 13, 2024, was a dazzling event, with Shloka Mehta stealing the spotlight. As one of the key figures in the Ambani family, Shloka made an elegant appearance that quickly became the talk of the evening.

For the special occasion, Shloka opted for a stunning white floor-length gown with intricate self-embossed patterns. The sleeveless design gave the outfit a modern and chic appeal while maintaining a classic elegance. Her choice of minimal accessories, including delicate diamond earrings and stacked bracelets, added a touch of sophistication without overwhelming the look.

Shloka kept her makeup simple, highlighting her natural beauty with a dewy base and soft pink lips. Her hairstyle was kept loose in soft curls, which framed her face beautifully and complemented the sleek silhouette of her gown. To complete her look, she carried a stylish cross-body clutch that added a trendy edge to her elegant ensemble.

Throughout the event, Shloka’s presence drew attention, with many guests and photographers captivated by her refined style and poise. Her effortless look made her one of the standout attendees at the launch, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense.

The Tira store launch, led by Isha Ambani, was a high-profile gathering featuring top names from the entertainment and business industries. The event marked a significant milestone for Tira, a beauty venture aimed at bringing together leading domestic and international brands.