Shloka Mehta stuns in striped dress paired denim jacket for playdate with kids

Shloka Mehta, the Ambani family's stylish badi bahu, continues to charm with her impeccable fashion sense. Known for her ability to effortlessly blend casual with chic, she recently wowed fashion enthusiasts once again. Spotted at a playdate with her daughter Veda, Shloka embraced a trendy yet elegant look, proving she can juggle motherhood and fashion with ease.

In a video shared by a paparazzi page, Shloka was seen attending a kids' show with her little one, Veda. The rare public appearance was a delight for fans, especially as Shloka's fashion choices consistently inspire. For the outing, she opted for a full-length, striped dress that seamlessly combined comfort and style, making it the perfect ensemble for a day out with her children.

The dress featured bold black and white stripes in a unique pattern—horizontal on the bodice and vertical on the flared hemline—creating a playful yet sophisticated vibe. To add a trendy edge to her look, Shloka paired the dress with a chic denim jacket. The jacket, embellished with quirky details on the back, elevated her outfit and introduced a fun, youthful twist.

Shloka's beauty look was equally effortless. With minimal makeup, she highlighted her natural features, opting for nude lipstick and mascara-coated lashes. Her soft curls framed her face, with her hair parted down the middle, cascading over her shoulders to complete her polished appearance.

As a mother to Prithvi and Veda, and the wife of Akash Ambani, Shloka continues to impress not just with her parenting but also with her consistent fashion choices.