Shloka Mehta stuns in gorgeous traditional suit as she steps out with Akash Ambani; pics go viral

Shloka Mehta and her husband, Akash Ambani, were spotted in Mumbai, both looking exquisite in traditional attire.

Amidst the glitz and glamour of Mumbai's elite social scene, Shloka Mehta made a striking appearance at two notable events, showcasing her versatile fashion sense and undeniable grace.

The day after she dazzled at the grand opening of the Jio World Plaza, Shloka stepped out with her husband, Akash Ambani, for a different affair in Mumbai. This time, the occasion was the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School on November 1, where the Ambani family, including Mukesh, Nita, Anant, and Isha, were also in attendance. For this event, Shloka opted for a more traditional look, donning a pastel-hued anarkali suit.

Take a look:

Her choice of attire was a floor-length ethnic masterpiece adorned with vibrant and intricate floral embroidery. Shloka and Akash were spotted posing for the paparazzi, radiating grace and sophistication.

To complement her traditional ensemble, Shloka Mehta adorned herself with striking, dazzling earrings and a radiant, dewy makeup look.

Shifting gears from tradition to modern glamour, Shloka had earlier stolen the spotlight at the grand opening of the Jio World Plaza. She graced the occasion in a sequined mini dress that exuded sophistication. The sleeveless dress, designed by Monique Lhuillier, was perfectly complemented by a minimal yet ornate triple-layer diamond necklace.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani's love story began with their wedding in March 2019, and it has been graced with the arrival of two adorable children. Their son, Prithvi, was born in December 2020, and this year, in May, the couple welcomed their daughter, Veda, completing their beautiful family.