Shloka Mehta stuns in gorgeous traditional suit as she steps out with Akash Ambani; pics go viral

Headlines

India-Israel relationship strained after sending humanitarian aid to Gaza? Envoy backs India’s stance

Meet daughter of billionaire who owns Rs 27,720 crore team, she's singer, songwriter

Watch: Mohammad Siraj's 3 early scalps destroy Sri Lanka's top order in IND vs SL WC 2023 match

Amazon Sale 2023: Get up to 55% off on men trimmers

NEET success story: Daughter of truck mechanic studied without electricity, cracked medical entrance with AIR...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Mohammad Siraj's 3 early scalps destroy Sri Lanka's top order in IND vs SL WC 2023 match

Meet daughter of billionaire who owns Rs 27,720 crore team, she's singer, songwriter

Amazon Sale 2023: Get up to 55% off on men trimmers

10 foods to help you maintain a healthy liver

8 must-watch Hollywood crime thrillers streaming on Netflix, Prime, Hotstar

8 home remedies to remove blackheads

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Virat Kohli's Birthday: Know How Eden Gardens Is Planning To Celebrate 'King's Day' | IND vs SA | WC

Shocking revelations! Ankita opens up about ex- bf Sushant Singh Rajput in the Bigg Boss house

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar 'pushes' Khanzaadi in task, apologises by asking her to kiss him on cheeks

Is that Ms Marvel actress Iman Vellani outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday? Truth behind viral photo

The Role That Changed My Life: Huma Qureshi says playing Rani Bharti in Maharani made her trust herself as an actor

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Shloka Mehta stuns in gorgeous traditional suit as she steps out with Akash Ambani; pics go viral

Shloka Mehta and her husband, Akash Ambani, were spotted in Mumbai, both looking exquisite in traditional attire.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 07:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amidst the glitz and glamour of Mumbai's elite social scene, Shloka Mehta made a striking appearance at two notable events, showcasing her versatile fashion sense and undeniable grace.

The day after she dazzled at the grand opening of the Jio World Plaza, Shloka stepped out with her husband, Akash Ambani, for a different affair in Mumbai. This time, the occasion was the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School on November 1, where the Ambani family, including Mukesh, Nita, Anant, and Isha, were also in attendance. For this event, Shloka opted for a more traditional look, donning a pastel-hued anarkali suit.

Take a look: 

Her choice of attire was a floor-length ethnic masterpiece adorned with vibrant and intricate floral embroidery. Shloka and Akash were spotted posing for the paparazzi, radiating grace and sophistication.

To complement her traditional ensemble, Shloka Mehta adorned herself with striking, dazzling earrings and a radiant, dewy makeup look.

Shifting gears from tradition to modern glamour, Shloka had earlier stolen the spotlight at the grand opening of the Jio World Plaza. She graced the occasion in a sequined mini dress that exuded sophistication. The sleeveless dress, designed by Monique Lhuillier, was perfectly complemented by a minimal yet ornate triple-layer diamond necklace.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani's love story began with their wedding in March 2019, and it has been graced with the arrival of two adorable children. Their son, Prithvi, was born in December 2020, and this year, in May, the couple welcomed their daughter, Veda, completing their beautiful family.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's second-most generous man who made Rs 1774 crore donation, much more than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:Get up to 71% off on bed sheets

Cash-for-query: Mahua Moitra to appear before ethics panel today

How to View a Private Instagram Account Anonymously (2023)

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar 'pushes' Khanzaadi in task, apologises by asking her to kiss him on cheeks

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE