Shloka Mehta's sister Diya Mehta, Isha Ambani try to not fall while climbing stairs during Met Gala, video goes viral

Diya Mehta and Isha Ambani

Shloka Mehta's sister Diya Mehta is an influencer and a fashion consultant who is often seen along with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani at various public events. The two friends, Diya Mehta and Isha Mehta were also recently spotted at the Met Gala 2023, hand in hand, accompanying each other for the big event.

Now, a video of Diya Mehta and Isha Ambani is going viral which shows them climbing the stairs of the Met together but having difficulty doing so because of their flowy dresses. The video is super funny as Isha Ambani and Diya Mehta can be seen trying their best to not trip. Sharing the video, Diya Mehta wrote, "Trying not to trip. But at least we have each other to hold on to."

Here's the video

For those who don't know, Met Gala is a charity event hosted every year on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year's Met Gala was hosted to honour the incredible legacy of the late designer, Karl Lagerfeld.

For the occasion, Shloka Mehta's sister Diya Mehta wore a stunning black and emerald green-hued gown by designer, Prabal Gurung. Diya Mehta added a traditional touch to her outfit as she donned a gorgeous diamond-studded hair accessory featuring Radha-Krishna.

On the other hand, Isha Ambani walked the red carpet in a beautiful Nepalese designer- Prabal Gurung's black silk saree gown. To elevate her look, Isha Ambani carried a Chanel doll bag that represented her Indian roots. The handbag had a doll face with a Swarovski bindi and a maang-tika with white floral accents and a pearl matha-patti.