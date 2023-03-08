Meet Shloka Mehta, Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law, diamond heiress, fashionista, car lover, know her net worth

Shloka Mehta is married to Akash Ambani

Business tycoon and India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani got married to Shloka Mehta on March 9, 2019. After marrying Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta became a well-known face of India and it would not be wrong to say that she is a household name now. In this article, we will know more about Mukesh Ambani’s beautiful and stylish daughter-in-law.

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of well-known diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta. Russell Mehta is owner of Rosy Blue, which is one of the largest jewellery companies in the world. Rosy Blue has offices in 12 countries, including Belgium, Israel, Japan, Hong Kong, USA and China. Shloka Mehta’s family has a net worth of around USD 300 million. According to reports, Shloka Mehta's net worth is around USD 18 million

Akash Ambani’s sister Isha Ambani had one said in an interview that Shloka Mehta has “always been part of the family for us”. Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta are very good friends. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got married in a three-day wedding that took place in Mumbai and St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Shloka Mehta is a fashionista and she can be seen in elegant Indian outfits during family events. Shloka owns several jewellery sets and has a good collection of handbags too.

Shloka Mehta has completed her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Shloka Mehta received her undergraduate degree in Anthropology from Princeton University in New Jersey. She has earned her law degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

According to reports, Shloka Mehta owns 5 personal cars, including luxury brands such as Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Bentley etc.