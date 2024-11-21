Shloka paired her kurta with matching parallel pants, which also featured the same watercolor motifs, creating a serene and stylish ensemble.

Shloka Mehta Ambani once again stole the spotlight with her effortlessly chic style as she stepped out with her husband, Akash Ambani, to cast their votes in Maharashtra. While elections are typically serious business, Shloka added a refreshing touch of elegance to the occasion with her choice of attire. The standout piece was a beautiful white floral kurta that exuded sophistication and simplicity, perfectly embodying her refined yet laid-back fashion sense.

The kurta, from the label Roza Pret, was a masterclass in understated elegance. The soft white fabric featured a delicate watercolor motif that brought a subtle vibrance to the piece, creating a soothing yet captivating visual effect. The design was strategically placed across the kurta, making it the focal point without overwhelming the simplicity of the outfit.

What set the kurta apart was its contrast V neckline, which was embellished with hand-drawn floral patterns that added an artistic touch to the otherwise minimalist design. The elegant detailing on the neckline enhanced the overall look, elevating it to a new level of grace.

Shloka paired her kurta with matching parallel pants, which also featured the same watercolor motifs, creating a serene and stylish ensemble. The relaxed fit of the pants balanced the tailored kurta, allowing for comfort and movement—ideal for a day out. The entire look cost Rs 8,200, a perfect blend of affordable luxury and timeless elegance.

For accessories, Shloka kept things simple yet stylish, choosing stacked bracelets and a minimalist wristwatch to complement her outfit. She completed the look with a pair of black slides, prioritizing comfort while maintaining a contemporary edge.

In a refreshing move away from traditional beauty norms, Shloka chose to go makeup-free, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. Her radiant, fresh skin and effortlessly styled hair added to the effortless vibe of her outfit, further solidifying her status as a style icon.