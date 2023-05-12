Shloka Mehta looks stunning in co-ord set worth Rs 40,000 as she visits Siddhivinayak

Shloka Mehta, the daughter-in-law of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is famouse for her immaculate sense of style. She consistently dazzles fashionistas with her exquisite attire, and her maternity wardrobe is no exception.

With the Ambani family, Shloka was seen at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai wearing casual clothing that expectant mothers would undoubtedly swoon over.

She wore a multicoloured print kurta combo. The flowy garment, which the company Yavi dubbed the Betty dress, featured a mustard yellow base and floral designs all over it. The attire appeared to be the ideal option for a summer trip because it had a collar and V-neck details.

The kurta is priced at Rs 23,900. The shirt was worn with matching loose-fitting trousers that cost Rs 16,500. According to the brand's website, the clothing had a flowery chalk tale that was inspired by the local flora of Kashmir.

She accessorised the summery attire with strappy flats for a comfortable look while maintaining a basic and classy style.

Shloka Mehta, the daughter of entrepreneur Russell Mehta, wed Akash Ambani in 2019. The couple's son, Prithvi, is 2 years old. Their second child is currently due.