Shloka Mehta, Khrisha Shah to Sakshi Mittal: Meet famous bahus of billionaire Indian businessmen

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani got married on March 9, 2019 in a glittering ceremony.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

Indian families are known across the world for strong bonding among family members. In India, family comes first and the families of richest businessmen are also the same when it comes to bonding and love.

Billionaire business tycoons of India and their children normally remain in news but their daughters-in-laws prefer to remain out of limelight. But there are some daughters-in-law of these super-rich businessmen who are trendsetters and they enjoy massive fan following of their own. Let's take a look at the rich bahus of some super-rich Indian businessmen.

Shloka Mehta Ambani

Shloka Mehta is the daughter-in-law of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. Shloka Mehta is married to Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani. Shloka Mehta is nothing less than a fashionista. Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani got married on March 9, 2019 in a glittering ceremony. Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani are proud parents of a baby boy named Prithvi Akash Ambani.

Paridhi Shroff Adani 

Billionaire businessman Gautam Adani’s daughter-in-law Paridhi Shroff Adani is a beauty with brains. Paridhi is married to Karan Adani, who is the eldest son of Gautam Adani. Paridhi is a lawyer too.

Krisha Shah

Krisha Shah is the daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani's younger brother, Anil Ambani. Krisha Shah is married to Anil Ambani’s eldest son, Jai Anmol Ambani. Krisha holds a degree in Social Policy and Development from the London School of Economics.

Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla is the daughter-in-law of billionaire Cyrus S Poonawalla, who is the chairman of Cyrus Ponawalla Group. Serum Institute of India, which is world’s largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, is owned by Cyrus Poonawalla. Natasha Poonawalla is married to Cyrus Poonwalla’s son Adar Poonawalla. She is a famous socialite and is known for his fashion sense.

Sakshi Chabbra Mittal

Bharti Enterprises chairperson and founder Sunil Bharti Mittal’s son Sharvin Mittal is married to Chhavi Chabbra Mittal. The couple tied the knot in 2015. Chhavi is the founder and CEO of FOODHAK.

