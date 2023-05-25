Search icon
Watch: Shloka Mehta Ambani wore 100 years old gold saree, gets styled by sister Diya Mehta

Shloka Mehta is expecting her second child with her husband Akash Ambani. Her baby shower was organized by her son Prithvi's preschool friend's parents.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani (File Photo)

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, are loving every second of their pregnancy with their second child. The expecting parents are making headlines for the past couple of days after Mukesh Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani and their first child Prithvi Akash Mehta visited Siddhivinayak temple. 

The parents of Prithvi's preschool pals organised Shloka Mehta's baby shower ceremony. Shloka coordinated the event along with two other expectant mothers. 

Shloka Mehta looks phenomenal in her baby shower attire. But not just this time, Shloka Ambani's fashion choices have drawn a lot of attention. 

Ambani understands how to make a statement every time she goes out, whether it is to attend a wedding or a red carpet event. Her walk-in closet is filled with couture lehengas, sarees and fashion-forward couture shapes that help her keep ahead of the game. 

Shloka Mehta Ambani, the wife of Akash Ambani, left the entire country in amazement with her stunning appearance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Center's grand opening. Shloka's fashion-forward style of a shawl as a blouse and her vintage saree both garnered attention. 

 

Who styles Shweta Mehta Ambani?
Few people are aware that her sister Diya Mehta styled her, though. Diya discussed the challenges she had while dressing her pregnant sister.

Diya Mehta gave glimpses of how she dressed her sister Shloka Mehta for the NMACC's three-day grand opening. Diya, whose mother enjoys collecting clothing, plundered the wardrobe on the first day. Diya chose a classic saree from a century ago with real gold embroidery. 

She disclosed in an Instagram video that the gold drape was once owned by a Rajasthani royal family and is now a part of her mother's magnificent collection, which she has been amassing over many years.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diya Mehta Jatia (@dmjatia)

(Also Read: Mukesh Ambani's bahu Shloka Mehta wears stunning dress in IPL match, price is...)

 

