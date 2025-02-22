Shloka Ambani looked beautiful in a lemon yellow lehenga. Her blouse had heavy silver embroidery, but the highlight of her look was a stylish cropped cape.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding is a big event, attended by Bollywood stars and well-known personalities. The celebrations in Goa saw Aadar’s cousin Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor arriving early. Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani also made a stylish entry, dressed in elegant outfits as they joined the festivities.

Shloka Ambani stuns in a lemon yellow lehenga

Shloka Ambani looked beautiful in a lemon yellow lehenga. Her blouse had heavy silver embroidery, but the highlight of her look was a stylish cropped cape. The cape had intricate silver work, half sleeves, and a high neckline, adding a modern touch to her outfit.

She paired it with a flowy white skirt decorated with pastel yellow floral patterns. Soft frill details and silver embellishments on the border gave the outfit a breezy and elegant look.

Akash Ambani’s dapper look in navy blue

Akash Ambani kept it classy in a navy-blue suit, which perfectly complemented Shloka’s outfit. The suit had a closed neckline and was paired with matching trousers. The couple walked in together, smiling and posing for pictures.

Accessories and Makeup

Shloka completed her look with a long emerald green layered necklace that stood out beautifully against her outfit. She wore matching jhumkas and styled her hair in a half ponytail. For makeup, she chose nude eyeshadow, soft pink lipstick, well-defined eyebrows, and a natural, glowing look.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s wedding festivities

The wedding is taking place in Goa, where the couple is celebrating with both traditional and Christian ceremonies. Aadar Jain recently shared glimpses of their Christian wedding, captioning the pictures “The vow.” The star-studded event continues to make headlines, with family, friends, and Bollywood celebrities coming together for the grand occasion.

