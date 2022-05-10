Shivkumar Sharma, legendary Santoor maestro, passes away at 84

Shivkumar Sharma/Twitter

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, a celebrated Indian classical musician known for playing Santoor, passed away in Mumbai at the age of 84 due to cardiac arrest. The maestro was suffering from kidney-related ailments for the last six months and was on dialysis.

Born in Jammu and Kashmir, Shivkumar Sharma was introduced to music by his father and then, he made the musical instrument santoor world-famous through his inventive playing style.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poured in condolences to the musician on Twitter as he wrote, "Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji. He popularised the Santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

SPIC MACAY, the Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture, also took to its Twitter handle and remembered Pandit Ji as it tweeted, "SPIC MACAY is deeply saddened to learn of the sad demise of Pt #ShivKumarSharma @Shiv_santoor

this morning in Mumbai. We have lost yet another huge star in the pantheon of Indian classical musicians. He contributed immensely to our movement right from its start.May his soul RIP"

As one half of the duo Shiv-Hari along with the legendary flute player Hariprasad Chaurasia, he composed music for several Bollywood films including Silsila (1981), Chandni (1989), Lamhe (1991), Parampara (1993), Sahibaan (1993) and Darr (1993). Ye kahaan aa gaye hum (Silsila), Mere haathon mein nau-nau choodiyaan hain (Chandni), Jaadu teri nazar and Tu mere saamne (Darr) are just some of their many memorable tunes.

The classical musician was honoured with Padma Vibushan, the second-highest civilian award in India after Bharat Ratna, in 2001. He was even awarded Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1986 and Padma Shri in 1991.