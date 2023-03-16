8 lifestyle habits that may put your kidney in danger

8 lifestyle habits to keep your kidney strong and healthy

Kidney is an essential part of the body. If there is a defect in it, then problems can start in other organs as well. That's why it is very important to keep the kidney healthy. Often people take the headache and stomach pain medicines directly from the medical store instead of taking the doctor's advice. These cause damage to the kidney.

Today, in this article we will tell you about those habits which are causing kidney problems.

Eating more salt

Eating too much salt can damage the kidneys. The sodium present in salt increases blood pressure, which has a bad effect on the kidneys.

Non-veg food

Meat contains sufficient amount of protein. Consuming a high protein diet increases the metabolic load on the kidneys, which can lead to kidney stone problems.

Drugs

The habit of taking antibiotics or more painkillers in case of minor problems can have a bad effect on the kidney. Do not take such medicines without consulting doctors.

Drinking wine

Excessive and regular consumption of alcohol can have a very bad effect on your liver and kidneys. Too much cold drink is also harmful.

Cigarettes or tobacco

Toxins start accumulating due to the consumption of cigarettes or tobacco, which can cause kidney damage. This also increases BP, which affects the kidneys.

Holding urine

Bladder gets full when urine is held. When there is a problem with urine reflux, the urine comes up towards the kidney. Its bacteria can cause kidney infection.

Drinking more or less water

It is necessary to drink 8-10 glasses of water daily. By drinking less water than this, the toxins accumulated in the body have a bad effect on kidney function. Even after drinking more water, the pressure on the kidney increases.

Over eating

Compared to normal people, the risk of kidney damage increases many times more in obese people. Overeating leads to rapid weight gain, so avoid overeating.

Sleep deprivation

According to the study, those who sleep less than 7-8 hours daily are more at risk of high blood pressure and heart disease. In such a situation, the risk of kidney disease increases.