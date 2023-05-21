Shilpa Shetty turns heads in silver cut-out gown, poses for Instagram

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty's fashion choices are always loved by her fans. She never dissapoints, whether it's with her breezy brunch looks or her glam trends.

Last night she arrived at the grand event of #FeminaMamaEarthBeautifulIndians2023. She slayed in a shiny silver cut-out dress while keeping her outfit sleek and understated. Her outfit was effortlessly completed by loose waves in her hair and a natural makeup look.

Shetty posted a series of images of the evening's outfit on her Instagram page. The actor's photos of herself looking stunning for the momentous occasion in a sequined outfit brightened our weekend.

Shilpa chose the silver sequined outfit for the photographs and looked as lovely as ever while acting as Judith Leiber's muse. Shilpa was dressed in a silver cut-out gown with a turtle neck and sleeveless designs. The silver outfit displayed her hourglass figure and nicely complemented her shape. The outfit had cut-out elements at the sides of the waist and flowed into a long, elegant skirt with a train and a knotted embellishment in the centre. A thigh-high middle slit was also included with the set. Shilpa accompanied her photos with the phrase "Dream big, sparkle more."

Shilpa also shared a snippet of the special evening on her Instagram profile. " From those humble beginnings back in the day to becoming a Unicorn... what a wonderful journey it has been for all of us at Mamaearth,” read an excerpt of her post.

Coming back to Shilpa's look for the day - in no time, Shilpa's pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Reacting to the pictures, Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty commented, "Hot,” while Bipasha Basu dropped a fire emoticon in the comment section. Shilpa further accessorised her look for the day in a silver embellished sling bag and diamond bracelets from the house of Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery. Styled by fashion stylist Mohit Rai, Shilpa wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part and decked up in silver eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.