Shilpa Shetty shows yoga lessons on how to deal with menstrual cramps - WATCH

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the fittest celebrities in the Hindi film industry. She calls herself 'Mindful Yogi and Wellness Influencer' in her Instagram bio. The actress keeps providing major fitness goals by sharing workout videos on her social media. In one of the recent videos, the 'Baazigar' actress showed some Yoga lessons a woman should do while dealing with menstrual cramps.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, February 21, Shilpa Shetty dropped a 31-second clip in which she can be seen doing Yoga poses and provided Monday Motivation to her fans and followers. As the caption to her video, she wrote, "Dealing with menstrual cramps month on month for years together is never easy… especially when you have multiple responsibilities to tend to alongside. But, regularly dedicating some time for yourself and consistently practicing Yoga helps overcome the pain & helps regulate the cycle."

Many people might not be aware that Shilpa even owns a fitness app called 'Simple Soulful'. Continuing her post, she promoted her own app and wrote, "The @simplesoulfulapp’s Yoga for Menstrual Relief Pain program is designed to help provide some solace and relief. It’s a low impact program with asanas that will help you stimulate and improve the function of the reproductive organs focusing mainly on the pelvic region, abdominal muscles, and back."



As per her own website, "Simple Soulful App by Shilpa Shetty is a Holistic Health App designed by experts with Yoga, Exercise, Immunity, & Diet Programs." The actress follows the lifestyle philosophy of Swasth Raho, Mast Raho.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is currently judging the ninth season of talent-based reality show 'India's Got Talent' on Sony Entertainment Television. Her co-judges in the show are actress-politician Kirron Kher, rapper Baadshah, and lyricist Manoj Muntashir.