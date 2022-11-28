Shilpa Shetty shares post-injury recovery workout routine, says 'STEP UP and face it’

Photo: Instagram/ Shilpa Shetty

Actress Shilpa Shetty is well known for her love for yoga asanas and fitness tips. The actress suffered from a Tibial Plateau Fracture in her left knee in August. This involves a break of the larger lower leg bone below the knee that breaks into the knee joint itself. Although she is now gradually getting back to her regular exercise routine.

She had an injury during the shooting of a film some time ago, after which Shilpa Shetty had to stay in a wheelchair for the past few months due to this reason. However, during this time whenever she felt better, Shilpa tried a little bit to do workouts and yoga.

Whereas, on Monday the diva took to Instagram and shared a video of her post-injury recovery phase on her gym machine. Along with this video, he also wrote some motivational messages and inspired people to be dedicated towards fitness.

"No matter what life throws at you, it’s important to set up and face it. On that note, my #MondayMotivation today comes from my post-injury recovery with the ‘Step Up’ glute-activator exercise. It activates and strengthens the glute and leg muscles, and is really good for Prehab and Rehab. I’ve used the Wunda Chair for the perfect form," she wrote.

"As I recover from the Left Tibial Plateau Fracture in my left knee, Yasmeen Chauhan and I are taking it easy. Hence, I’ve performed this routine with a more upright stance. The upright stance will be gentle on the knee at this stage. Unilateral exercises like these are important as they help with strengthening the weaker side and bring it up, so there is no muscular imbalance, especially during the recovery period post injury," Shilpa added.