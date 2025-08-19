Shilpa Shetty’s malasana yoga pose offers fitness motivation you need this week

Shilpa Shetty proves fitness is about consistency and balance. Through the Malasana pose, she inspires followers to test their mobility and improve posture.

Shilpa Shetty has always been a fitness icon. Over the years, her dedication to fitness has continued to inspire millions by sticking to her routine and motivating others to do the same. Recently, she posted a video on Instagram that perfectly demonstrates her commitment and also encourages her followers to test their fitness levels.

In the video, Shilpa performs Malasana, a yoga pose also known as the Garland Pose. It involves sitting in a low squat position with your hands clasped together in front of your chest. This posture engages multiple joints and muscles, particularly the hips, ankles, and thighs.

But Shilpa Shetty didn’t just hold the pose. She is getting back up on her feet without using her hands or any other support. This makes the exercise far more challenging because it requires not only strength but also balance, flexibility, and control.

Along with the video, Shilpa also shared why this mobility exercise should be part of your fitness routine.

1. It helps boost thoracic, lumbar, and lower body mobility.

2. It opens up tight hips, ankles, groin, and adductors.

3. It improves posture, flexibility, and overall body control.

4. Acts as a joint health check: If you can do this, you have above-average mobile and healthy joints.

Malasana is not just a pose; it’s a simple way to test how well your body is functioning.

Shilpa has always believed in the power of yoga, and her videos often combine traditional postures with modern fitness practices. Her latest challenge with Malasana is another reminder that mindful movement is the key to staying fit, mobile, and strong, no matter your age.