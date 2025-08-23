Shilpa Shetty’s diet plan to stay fit at 50: From oil pulling to Noni juice, how small daily habits keep her glowing and energetic naturally

Shilpa Shetty shines at 50 with her timeless glow and fitness, crediting simple and sustainable habits for her natural radiance.

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty has always been admired for her youthful glow and toned physique, and at 50, she continues to inspire millions with her age-defying fitness. Unlike fad diets or punishing gym sessions, her wellness mantra is built on simple, mindful, and sustainable practices that anyone can follow.

Morning rituals and breakfast habits

Shilpa Shetty starts her day with a glass and a half of lukewarm water to stimulate digestion. This is followed by four drops of Noni juice, which she believes boosts energy levels naturally. She also practices oil pulling with coconut oil for five and a half minutes, an Ayurvedic ritual known to improve oral hygiene and support gut health. Breakfast is a must for her, as she believes it fuels the brain and body for the day ahead. Her morning meals are simple yet nourishing: fresh seasonal fruits, fibre-rich muesli with apple or mango and almond milk, or eggs for a protein-packed start.

Ghee, healthy fats and early dinners

Far from fearing fats, the actress embraces them. She includes a spoonful of ghee in her lunch every day and also incorporates coconut milk, which she recommends especially for those who are lactose-intolerant. These healthy fats, she says, help in energy production and keep the skin supple. For dinner, she sticks to light meals such as soups, broths, eggs, or dry fruits, always finishing before 7:30 pm, even at social gatherings. To maintain her weight, she balances between low-carb and no-carb days, ensuring her metabolism stays active without depriving herself of essential nutrients.

Shilpa Shetty’s lifestyle is a reminder that true fitness isn’t about extremes but about consistent choices. By following simple rituals and respecting her body’s needs, she proves that age is just a number when wellness becomes a way of life.