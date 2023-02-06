Search icon
Fitness freak Shilpa Shetty hops on to the trend with a hip mobility routine, here's how to improve it

Fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty keeps sharing the secret of her fitness on Instagram, by following which you too can achieve your fitness goals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 05:51 PM IST

Representational image

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. The actor keeps slaying several yoga asanas with snippets from her yoga diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis.

Shilpa, on Monday, shared a video of herself doing a hip mobility routine. In the video, Shilpa can be seen standing on her yoga mat and then folding one leg from the knees. Then pushing her one hand inside the leg, and picking the leg up to her upper body, and balances the entire body only on one leg. Then she can be seen performing a namaskar.

 

 

With the video, Shilpa also spoke of the benefits of this routine - “The hip mobility trend is one that’s right up my alley. Knew I wanted to do this one as soon as I saw it! This might look easy to do; though it isn’t, really! But it surely helps to stretch the Iliotibial band muscle & the glutes, and is also beneficial for the Hip flexors.”

Importance of hip mobility

  • Hip mobility is very important to stay fit and healthy.
  • It helps in improving stability, flexibility and the overall strength of the body.
  • It also helps in boosting athletic performance of the body.
  • Hip exercises help in combating lower back pain and knee problems.

With the video, Shilpa further added, “However, you need to avoid doing this exercise if you have back pain, suffer from slip disc or sciatica, or if you’re pregnant.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

