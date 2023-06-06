Search icon
Shilpa Shetty displays insane flexibility as she performs full-body stretch

Shilpa shared a video where she's stretching her legs out while standing and then crossing her arms across her shoulders.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 05:53 AM IST

Shilpa Shetty is a yoga fanatic. The actress is frequently seen absorbed in yoga poses in her backyard. The actor believes in regularly practising her yoga routine. The actress focuses her attention on her fitness programme with passion and perseverance. Shilpa has no excuse for missing out on her training programme, not even a leg ailment.

The actress injured her leg on the set of one of her productions a few months ago. This did not, however, prevent her from going to the gym on a regular basis, albeit with caution due to her wounded leg. Shilpa has resumed her fitness programme following her recovery. 

Shilpa shared a video where she's stretching her legs out while standing and then crossing her arms across her shoulders. Then she may be seen on the yoga mat bending her waist and supporting her body on her ankles. She then appears to get up in one fluid move. "Practising the Prasarita Padottanasana Pratirupam stretches the hamstrings, calves, glutes, and lower back," Shilpa said in an excerpt from her post. Check out the video below.

 

 

Shilpa's yoga asana provides a variety of health benefits. Shilpa went on to say, "It also improves hip-joint flexibility." Giving your body a much-needed stretch early in the day will revitalise you. People with sliding discs, high blood pressure, vertigo, or headaches should avoid this stance." Shilpa encouraged her Instagram followers to attempt this asana. Regular practise of this asana aids in posture correction, abdominal toning, and spine erecting. It also aids in weight management and the treatment of digestive issues.

 

 

