The Shillong Teer Lottery is a unique game in Meghalaya in which the winner is determined by the number of arrows shot. The game is legal and supervised by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act. It is organized by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which is made up of 12 clubs. The game is held daily at the Shillong Polo Stadium. The lucky numbers for the first and second rounds of the November 11 competition are available on the official website.

Shillong Teer Lottery Game winners are decided by correctly estimating the number of Arrows shot in a day. This lottery game has two rounds. Tickets for both rounds are available between 10:00 AM and 3:30 PM at Teer Betting Centres. It offers the participants a golden chance to win while providing a platform for local youth to develop and enhance their skills in archery. If you bought tickets for the Shillong Teer game today, then check the results below:

Shillong Teer Result 11.11.2024 Monday