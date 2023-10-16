Sherika De Armas, Miss World 2015 contestant, dies at 26 after battling cancer

Sherika De Armas, a former Miss Uruguay who participated in the Miss World 2015 competition, has passed away at the age of 26 after a two-year battle with cervical cancer.

Former Miss Uruguay Sherika De Armas, who represented her country in the 2015 Miss World pageant, has passed away, as reported by the New York Post. She had been battling cervical cancer for two years and had undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments. Sherika's brother, Mayk' De Armas, shared the sad news on social media with a post that read, "Fly high, little sister. Always and forever."

At the age of 26, Sherika De Armas, a former Miss World contestant, received heartfelt tributes from her friends and family on social media following her passing. Miss Universe Uruguay 2022, Carla Romero, expressed her grief and shared cherished moments and conversations with Sherika. Carla wrote, "Friend. Too evolved for this world. One of the most beautiful women I have ever met in my life, both on the outside and inside. I'm not one to share these moments on social media, but everyone already knows...keep this message close to your hearts."

Miss Universe Uruguay 2021, Lola de los Santos, also paid her respects to Sherika on social media by sharing fond memories. She said, "You wanted everyone to shine and find their best version. I will always remember you, not only for the support you gave me and your desire to see me grow but also for your love, joy, and the friends we shared, who remain with us today."

About Sherika De Armas:

Sherika De Armas was one of the six 18-year-olds who competed in the Miss Universe 2015 pageant in China. Although she did not make it to the Top 30 contestants at the time, she later ventured into launching her makeup line and sold products related to hair and personal care under the name Shey de Armas Studio. Additionally, she was involved with the Perez Scremini Foundation, an organization dedicated to treating children with cancer.