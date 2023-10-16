Sherika De Armas, Miss World 2015 contestant, dies at 26 after battling cancer

Headlines

Pakistan disappoint to make 8/0 in World Cup 2023

Highest-paid Bigg Boss 17 contestant is reportedly charging Rs 12 lakh per week, has given two Rs 100 crore films

Karishma Tanna shares why winning Best Actress at Busan Film Festival for Netflix's Scoop makes her nervous | Exclusive

Meet Inderpal Singh, Indian-origin chef who won MasterChef Singapore Season 4

Apple iPad Air available at just Rs 17,499 on Flipkart after Rs 41,150 off, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pakistan disappoint to make 8/0 in World Cup 2023

Israel Hamas War: Israel readies ground operation, focusing on Hamas infrastructure | war in Israel

Highest-paid Bigg Boss 17 contestant is reportedly charging Rs 12 lakh per week, has given two Rs 100 crore films

6 refreshing drinks to keep you hydrated during Navratri

Weight loss: Benefits of jumping rope

8 Indian states with highest divorce rates

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Israel Hamas War: Israel readies ground operation, focusing on Hamas infrastructure | war in Israel

Fukrey 3's Richa, Varun, Pulkit, Manjot Reveal Their Most Middle-Class Habits | Fukrey 3 Interview

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui to Ankita Lokhande: Meet All The Contestants Of The Reality TV Show

Highest-paid Bigg Boss 17 contestant is reportedly charging Rs 12 lakh per week, has given two Rs 100 crore films

Karishma Tanna shares why winning Best Actress at Busan Film Festival for Netflix's Scoop makes her nervous | Exclusive

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Sherika De Armas, Miss World 2015 contestant, dies at 26 after battling cancer

Sherika De Armas, a former Miss Uruguay who participated in the Miss World 2015 competition, has passed away at the age of 26 after a two-year battle with cervical cancer.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 04:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Former Miss Uruguay Sherika De Armas, who represented her country in the 2015 Miss World pageant, has passed away, as reported by the New York Post. She had been battling cervical cancer for two years and had undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments. Sherika's brother, Mayk' De Armas, shared the sad news on social media with a post that read, "Fly high, little sister. Always and forever."

At the age of 26, Sherika De Armas, a former Miss World contestant, received heartfelt tributes from her friends and family on social media following her passing. Miss Universe Uruguay 2022, Carla Romero, expressed her grief and shared cherished moments and conversations with Sherika. Carla wrote, "Friend. Too evolved for this world. One of the most beautiful women I have ever met in my life, both on the outside and inside. I'm not one to share these moments on social media, but everyone already knows...keep this message close to your hearts."

Miss Universe Uruguay 2021, Lola de los Santos, also paid her respects to Sherika on social media by sharing fond memories. She said, "You wanted everyone to shine and find their best version. I will always remember you, not only for the support you gave me and your desire to see me grow but also for your love, joy, and the friends we shared, who remain with us today."

About Sherika De Armas:

Sherika De Armas was one of the six 18-year-olds who competed in the Miss Universe 2015 pageant in China. Although she did not make it to the Top 30 contestants at the time, she later ventured into launching her makeup line and sold products related to hair and personal care under the name Shey de Armas Studio. Additionally, she was involved with the Perez Scremini Foundation, an organization dedicated to treating children with cancer.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet founder who built Rs 600 crore firm with Rs 10000, survived 3 recessions, his business is...

Viral video: Monkey's daring standoff with deadly cobra shocks internet, watch

Meet Inderpal Singh, Indian-origin chef who won MasterChef Singapore Season 4

Why Kulfi vendors add common salt to ice: The scientific secret behind this frozen delight revealed

'They thought we would break': Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to end Hamas

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE