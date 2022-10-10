Shehnaaz Gill walks the red carpet in a beautiful Kanjivaram saree, fans are loving her recent look

Shehnaaz Gill at the South Filmfare (Photo- Instagram/ Shehnaaz Gill)

On Sunday night, Shenaaz Gill attended an award show in her desi look. The pictures and videos of her recent look are floating all over the internet and she is receiving praise and love from her fans for her traditional South Indian look.

Shehnaaz walked the red carpet in a green-golden Kanjivaram saree. She opted for a bun and styled it with a gajra. She accessorized her look with a traditional necklace and matching earrings and bangles. She chose to have nude lips and smoky eyes.

Shehnaaz rose to fame with Salman khan's Bigg Boss and now she is all set to share a big screen with the megastar himself.

The beautiful actress-singer completely aced her saree look as she makes her entry on the red carpet of Filmfare South.

While sharing her picture on Instagram she captioned it "Reigning my love for the timeless classic #kanjivaram saree".

She happily posed for the cameras and her fans are loving her South Indian look.