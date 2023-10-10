Headlines

PAK vs SL: Mohammad Rizwan becomes 2nd Pakistan wicket-keeper to hit hundred in ODI World Cup history

Wordle 844 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 11

'100 percent': Veteran Indian spinner on Rahul Dravid's dream of winning World Cup 2023

Sikkim flood: 176 tourists evacuated from flood hit state

Naagin actress Madhura Naik says Hamas killed cousin, brother-in-law in front of their kids in Israel: 'How inhumane...'

Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill's weight loss diet: How Bigg Boss fame singer-actor lost 12 kg in 6 months at home

Shehnaaz used the Covid-induced lockdown period to lose the extra kilos. The diet that Shehnaaz used to reduce her weight from 67 to 55 kg in just six months is quite simple to follow.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:53 PM IST

Numerous celebrities, like Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Adnan Saami, Alia Bhatt, and others, have undergone remarkable body transformations. One such celebrity who has inspired many of her admirers with her spectacular weight loss journey is Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.

Following her time on Bigg Boss 13, Punjabi singer-actress Shehnaaz Gill became incredibly well-known and won the admiration of the general public. Shehnaaz used the Covid-induced lockdown period to lose the extra kilos that was ridiculed during her time on reality TV.

For those who are unaware, the actress reportedly shed 12 kilograms in 6 months without engaging in much exercise and solely by eating healthfully and in the proper portions. Shehnaaz Gill sparked a lot of interest in her eating plan because she was able to drastically alter her lifestyle by following it.

Shehnaaz dispelled the myth that exercise may not always be necessary to reduce weight, despite the fact that it may be necessary for sticking to a healthy lifestyle. She received praise for her commitment and perseverance as her makeover made headlines. The diet that Shehnaaz used to reduce her weight from 67 to 55 kg in just six months is quite simple to follow. 

Here’s the diet plan Shehnaaz Gill followed during her weight loss journey:

She starts each day off with a warm glass of water that has been mixed with a little bit of apple cider vinegar and turmeric. Shenaaz, then, have Green Tea. The Bigg Boss 13 star revealed that she chooses a high-protein diet for the morning.

For breakfast, she occasionally eats dosas, fenugreek parathas, and sprouts. Early in the afternoon, she hydrates herself with a glass of coconut water. For, Lunch Routine, she eats Moong daal and a single roti. As after-meal snacks, she again drinks green tea. Followed by, a handful of dry fruits, such as unsalted makhanas and apricots.

For improved digestion, it is recommended to have dinner two to three hours before dinner. This routine is followed by Shehnaaz Gill, who eats dinner early. She eats the same foods for dinner that she did for lunch which is one roti and moong daal. And lastly, a cup of milk.

