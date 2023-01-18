Shattila Ekadashi 2023: Know all about the puja rituals and its importance

Representational image

According to Panchag, fasting and worship of Shattila Ekadashi is done on the Ekadashi date of Krishna Paksha of Magha month. Shattila Ekadashi fast will be observed on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, i.e today. Ekadashi Tithi falls in Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha every month and all Ekadashi Tithi's worship and fasting are dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

According to religious beliefs, the fasting and worship of Shattila Ekadashi have special religious significance. But in the scriptures, some rules have been told for the worship of Lord Vishnu on this day, which is necessary to be followed, only then the fast is completed and the worship successful. Along with this, the grace of Vishnu ji is received. Let us know what rules should be followed while worshiping Lord Vishnu on the day of Shattila Ekadashi.



Shattila Ekadashi 2023: Puja rituals

According to religious beliefs, it is mandatory to use sesame seeds in the worship of Lord Vishnu on Shattila Ekadashi. On this day, in worship, offer sweets made of sesame seeds or sesame seeds etc. to God.

In the worship of Shattila Ekadashi, definitely read or listen to the fasting story related to it. With the recitation of the Vrat Katha, one gets the virtuous fruit of the Vrat.

Use of sesame is considered important in the worship of Shattila Ekadashi. You can use this day to bathe with sesame, apply ubtan, pour it in water, drink it, and do charity. Along with this, in the worship of Shattila Ekadashi, Havan must be performed with sesame seeds. It is considered very auspicious.

While worshiping Lord Vishnu on Shattila Ekadashi and all Ekadashi, definitely offer Tulsi Dal or Tulsi leaf. It is believed that any worship of Lord Vishnu is considered incomplete without Tulsi.

Along with Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi should also be worshiped on Ekadashi.

Shattila Ekadashi 2023: Fast