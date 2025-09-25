Bill Gates reveals how IIT engineers transformed Microsoft amid Trump’s $100K H-1B fee hike, will he hire from India now?
BCCI announces India Test squad for West Indies series, Ravindra Jadeja named vice-captain, no place for Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur; Jasprit Bumrah...
Navratri 2025: How Garba and Dandiya can be turned into best workout routine to boost your fitness
Diwali Gift for Government Employees: Cabinet approves productivity-linked bonus for 10.9 lakh railway staff
Sharvari Wagh’s Daily Diet Revealed: Apple cider vinegar, balanced breakfast, healthy green juice, more
OG movie review: Pawan Kalyan kills, slays, causes mayhem in impressively stylish gangsta flick, Emraan Hashmi gets perfect Telugu debut as villain
Unusually cold winter ahead for Delhi-NCR? How La Niña could bring North India’s coldest season in years, all you need to know
THIS company of Ratan Tata loses Rs 238616600000, suffers big losses due to…; here’s what we know
BIG shock for Netanyahu and Trump as Iran receives Russian MiG-29 jets, announces upcoming delivery of...
'Gen Z Revolution' in Leh: Were joblessness, broken statehood promises behind Ladakh unrest?
LIFESTYLE
Sharvari Wagh starts her day with healthy green juice and enjoys balanced breakfasts, with occasional cheat treats, proving moderation is key to a sustainable diet.
Sharvari Wagh, who made her film debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2, is known for her fitness and balanced lifestyle. While she enjoys her food, she focuses on nutritious choices that keep her healthy, energised, and toned.
In a February 2020 interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sharvari revealed her daily eating habits and shared how she maintains a wholesome diet without completely giving up indulgences. Her approach is a mix of discipline and moderation.
Sharvari starts her day with warm water and a spoon of apple cider vinegar (ACV). This simple morning drink is believed to help with digestion, hydration, and overall metabolism. Along with this, she also has a glass of green juice, which adds vitamins and minerals to her morning routine and keeps her energised for the day ahead.
Sharvari loves breakfast and doesn’t shy away from having a 'king-size' morning meal. She prefers traditional, wholesome options such as poha, rava upma, and idlis. These meals provide long-lasting energy and are light on the stomach while being nutrient-dense.
ALSO READ: Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav follows THIS strict diet plan to stay consistent with his performance
Sharvari believes in a balanced diet, which includes healthy meals as well as occasional treats. She enjoys Japanese cuisine and doesn’t shy away from fast food on cheat days. She admits to ordering from McDonald’s once or twice a week to satisfy cravings.
Sharvari has a sweet tooth. She admits to being moody about sweets, but loves traditional Indian desserts such as gulab jamun and sandesh. Including occasional desserts in her diet ensures that she enjoys her meals and doesn’t feel deprived.
Sharvari Wagh’s approach proves that eating healthy doesn’t have to be complicated. By combining nutritious meals with occasional indulgences, you can keep your lifestyle practical, enjoyable, and effective.
ALSO READ: From Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: 5 celebrity-approved diet habits that promote healthy lifestyle