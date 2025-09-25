Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Lifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Sharvari Wagh’s Daily Diet Revealed: Apple cider vinegar, balanced breakfast, healthy green juice, more

Sharvari Wagh starts her day with healthy green juice and enjoys balanced breakfasts, with occasional cheat treats, proving moderation is key to a sustainable diet.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 01:58 PM IST

Sharvari Wagh’s Daily Diet Revealed: Apple cider vinegar, balanced breakfast, healthy green juice, more
Sharvari Wagh, who made her film debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2, is known for her fitness and balanced lifestyle. While she enjoys her food, she focuses on nutritious choices that keep her healthy, energised, and toned.

In a February 2020 interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sharvari revealed her daily eating habits and shared how she maintains a wholesome diet without completely giving up indulgences. Her approach is a mix of discipline and moderation.

Morning routine

Sharvari starts her day with warm water and a spoon of apple cider vinegar (ACV). This simple morning drink is believed to help with digestion, hydration, and overall metabolism. Along with this, she also has a glass of green juice, which adds vitamins and minerals to her morning routine and keeps her energised for the day ahead.

King-size breakfast

Sharvari loves breakfast and doesn’t shy away from having a 'king-size' morning meal. She prefers traditional, wholesome options such as poha, rava upma, and idlis. These meals provide long-lasting energy and are light on the stomach while being nutrient-dense.

ALSO READ: Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav follows THIS strict diet plan to stay consistent with his performance

Balanced meals with a touch of indulgence

Sharvari believes in a balanced diet, which includes healthy meals as well as occasional treats. She enjoys Japanese cuisine and doesn’t shy away from fast food on cheat days. She admits to ordering from McDonald’s once or twice a week to satisfy cravings.

Sweet treats

Sharvari has a sweet tooth. She admits to being moody about sweets, but loves traditional Indian desserts such as gulab jamun and sandesh. Including occasional desserts in her diet ensures that she enjoys her meals and doesn’t feel deprived.

Sharvari Wagh’s approach proves that eating healthy doesn’t have to be complicated. By combining nutritious meals with occasional indulgences, you can keep your lifestyle practical, enjoyable, and effective.

ALSO READ: From Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: 5 celebrity-approved diet habits that promote healthy lifestyle

