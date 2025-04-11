Sharmin Ali, a leading New York-based entrepreneur and keynote speaker, is preparing to launch her third book, “BITCH, STOP! PLEASE..: An Entrepreneur’s Journey of Innovation from Chaos to Clarity,” following the release of her previous two bestselling books.

(NEW YORK) – FEBRUARY 18, 2025 – Sharmin Ali, a leading New York-based entrepreneur and keynote speaker, is preparing to launch her third book, “BITCH, STOP! PLEASE..: An Entrepreneur’s Journey of Innovation from Chaos to Clarity,” following the release of her previous two bestselling books. Having spent many years in the United States, Ali, an Indian-American visionary, has become one of the most influential voices in entrepreneurship today.

Scheduled for hardcover release on April 8, 2025, the book takes readers on Ali’s transformational journey from her early days in India to becoming a trailblazer in the global tech and startup ecosystem. With an impressive track record—including an eight-figure exit from one of her startups and raising over $20 million in venture capital—Ali presents an unfiltered narrative on what it truly takes to thrive in a competitive business landscape.

Divided into four dynamic sections—Excitement, Plateau, Orgasm, and Resolution—Ali’s latest work captures the emotional rollercoaster of entrepreneurship. It is more than just a business book; it’s a deeply personal guide filled with insights for anyone navigating challenges, reinvention, and the unpredictable nature of success.

"Entrepreneurship isn’t just about building companies—it’s about resilience, creativity, and having the tenacity to keep going despite setbacks," says Ali. "This book is my tribute to the experiences that shaped me, and my hope is to inspire others to take bold, fearless steps toward their dreams."

Beyond writing, Ali continues to influence the entrepreneurial world. She recently launched the Sharmin Ali Foundation for Entrepreneurs (SAFE), an initiative dedicated to supporting the mental health needs of startup founders. For more information, visit www.sharminali.com. The book is available through Amazon here.

https://www.amazon.com/Bitch-Stop-Please-Entrepreneurs-Innovation/dp/B0DMTNT32G