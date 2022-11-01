Search icon
Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover loses 10 kg, reveals two secrets that helped him

Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover has surprised his fan with his transformation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 09:02 PM IST

Ashnoor Grover/ Instagram

Ashneer Grover is the former co-founder of BharatPe, who came into the limelight after judging the business reality show 'Shark Tank India'. According to media reports, he will also be seen in Shark Tank India Season 2 although it has not been confirmed yet. But the big news is that Ashneer Grover has reduced 10 kg weight. 

 

 

Former co-founder of BharatPe and popular judge of Shark Tank India Ashneer shared a post on his social media handle, which he captioned, "10 kgs down! Simple disciple and zidd!!".

He looks quite fit wearing a black t-shirt and joggers. Ashneer has done this amazing body transformation at the age of 40.

Grover has shared the secret that helped him lose. He lost weight with the help of great discipline and determination.

 

 

This is not the first time that he has shared something about his fitness. Earlier in June, Grover had shared another weight loss update on Instagram and captioned it "eating healthy and walking miles". 

According to Moneycontrol, Grover used to eat gogappas at 6 pm every day, but now he workout at that time.  

His fans are definitely loving his transformation and eagerly waiting to see their favorite shark back on television with a boom. 

