Shardiya Navratri 2025: September 21 or 22? Find out correct start date, rituals, significance and more

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Navratri, also known as Sharadiya Navratri or Sharad Navratri, is a nine-day festival considered one of the biggest festivals in India. Almost everyone celebrates this festival and holds it in great significance in Hindu culture. It spans nine days and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour. The festival is specifically dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms. Each form of the goddess represents a distinct attribute or power and is celebrated on a separate day during the festival. Navratri is celebrated twice a year: in March-April (Chaitra Navratri) and September-October (Sharad Navratri).

Navratri 2025 Date and Time

Navratri is celebrated for nine consecutive nights and days, and the tenth day is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijayadashami. It falls on different dates each year because it is a lunar festival. The dates are calculated according to the Hindu calendar, based on the position of the moon.

Shardiya Navratri in 2025 will officially begin on Monday, September 22, 2025, with Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana) and Shailputri Puja. While some regional calendars may mark September 21 as the transition into Pratipada, the correct and widely observed start date, based on Panchang, is September 22. The festival will conclude with Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on October 2, 2025.

During these nine days of Navratri, devotees worship various forms of Goddess Durga. Each day is associated with a different form of the Goddess and a different colour.

Significance of Navratri

The festival begins with Sharadiya Navratri, or Sharad Navratri, in the month of Ashwin, which runs from September to October. According to mythology, Lord Rama and his wife Sita had to worship Goddess Durga for nine days before they could kill Ravana and rescue Sita. Therefore, this festival is also celebrated to commemorate the victory of good over evil.

Navratri Rituals

In addition to worshipping Goddess Durga, people also observe fasts for nine days. People often observe a strict fast, eating only fruits, milk, and other light foods. Some even observe a complete water-only fast, abstaining from consuming any solid or liquid food for nine days. Besides fasting, the main ritual is 'Ghatasthapana,' which marks the beginning of the festival. A pitcher filled with holy water is decorated with mango leaves, and a coconut is placed on top of it, symbolising Goddess Durga. The pitcher is placed in a sacred, clean place and worshipped for nine days.

Another important ritual celebrated here is 'Kanya Pujan', in which nine little girls, considered incarnations of Goddess Durga, are worshipped.

The ninth day, called Mahanavami, is the day when Ayudha Puja is performed. All the instruments and tools used in daily life are worshipped.

The tenth day, known as Vijayadashami, celebrates the victory of good over evil and is considered the last day of the Navratri festival. Idols of Goddess Durga are immersed in water, symbolising the goddess's return to her abode.

