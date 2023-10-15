Headlines

Shardiya Navratri 2023: Easy-to-make snacks during nine-day fasting

This year Shardiya Navratri will begin on October 15 and end on October 24 with Dussehra.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

The festival of devotion to Shakti, Sharadiya Navratri, has commenced today on October 15, 2023. The nine-day Navratri festival has begun today, which is widely celebrated in North and Western India, while the Durga Puja festivities, observed in West Bengal and other Eastern states, will begin on Friday. Shardiya Navratri, a festival in which Maa Durga's nine avatars are worshipped, will officially kick off the holiday season. 

During this festival, devotees make a variety of delectable dishes which carry profound spiritual significance.

Here are some of the dishes that you can try making at home while observing fasting.

Milk & juice: It is extremely important to drink plenty of fluids in order to stay hydrated while fasting. You can even consume lemon water, coconut water, buttermilk, watermelon juice, and more.

Kuttu ki puri: A variety of flour called kuttu ki puri (buckwheat flour) is frequently used in fasting recipes during festivals. It contains a lot of fibre, which can help with digestion and blood sugar control. It is a good source of important nutrients like magnesium, iron, and protein. You can eat Kuttu ki puri, which is served with aloo ki sabzi and curd, and it is flavorful and crispy.

Fruit Chaat: The finest alternative for satisfying your hunger when fasting is fruit chaat. It is a snack created with a variety of fruits and spices. Usually, a variety of fresh fruits are combined to make it, including apples, bananas, papayas, pomegranates, and grapes.

Makhanas: During fasting periods, makhana, commonly referred to as foxnuts or lotus seeds, is a common component in diet snacks. With a dash of Sendha Namak, it is commonly roasted in ghee or fried to make a crispy and crunchy snack. With its high protein and fibre content and low calorie count, makhana can help you feel full and satisfied while consuming less calories. These snacks can be used in a number of dishes, such as salad toppings, curries and kheer (pudding).

Sabudana Halwa: The traditional Indian snack known as sabudana halwa is created with tapioca pearls, sugar, ghee, cardamom, and other ingredients. It contains a lot of carbs, which give the body energy. This makes it a great snack for those who need an instant energy boost while fasting.

It is a very easy and simple recipe method that you can try at any time at home during a fast. Have a blissful celebration with these healthy and crispy snacks.

