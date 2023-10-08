When is Shardiya Navratri 2023? Date, puja vidhi and significance

Navratri means nine days and nine nights of worshipping Goddess Durga.

The nine-day festival of Navratri is around the corner. The most auspicious and most awaited Navratri will begin on October 15. On Sharad/Shardiya Navratri, devotees worship the nine embodiments of Goddess Durga, known as Navdurga. Navratri is observed in the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashwin as per the Hindu calendar.

The great festival of Navratri is celebrated with great pomp across the country. Maa Durga is called the goddess of happiness and prosperity. She pleases her devotees by fasting during Navratri and worshiping Maa Durga with full devotion. Also fulfills all their wishes. During the days of Navratri, people light unbroken light in their houses and worship the nine forms of the mother during these nine days. There is also a ritual of setting up an urn in Navratri. In such a situation, when is Navratri starting this year, when is the auspicious time for the installation of Kalash? Let's know...

Shardiya Navratri 2023 Calender:

October 15 - Ghatasthapana (invocation of Goddess Shakti), Shailputri Puja

October 16 - Brahmacharini Puja (Maa Brahmacharini)

October 17 - Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja (Maa Chandraghanta)

October 18 - Kushmanda Puja (Maa Kushmanda), Vinayak Chaturthi

October 19 - Skandamata Puja (Maa Skandamata)

October 20 - Katyayani Puja (Maa Katyayani)

October 21 - Saraswati Puja, Kalratri Puja (Saptami) (Maa Kalratri)

October 22 - Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja (Maa Mahagauri) and Sandhi Puja

October 23 - Maha Navami

October 24 - Navratri Parana (breaking the fast), Durga Visarjan and Vijayadashami