Shardiya Navratri 2022: Food items to avoid during Navratri vrat

The Shardiya Navratri in the Hindu month of Ashwin is the most important of all Navratris (Magha, Chaitra, and Ashadha).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 02:56 PM IST

The auspicious Hindu festival honouring Goddess Durga, Shardiya/Sharad Navratri is all set to begin on September 26 with Ghatasthapana and end on October 5 with Vijay Dashami and Durga Visarjan.

The Shardiya Navratri in the Hindu month of Ashwin is the most important of all Navratris (Magha, Chaitra, and Ashadha). During these nine days, ardent devotees of Goddess Durga keep a fast in her honour.

For those who aren't aware, Navratri celebrated in January/February is called Magha Navratri (winter), followed by Chaitra Navratri (Vasanta/Spring) in March/April, Ashadha (Monsoons) in June/July, and Sharad Navratri in Ashwin (Autumn) in September/October. 

Garlic
Onion
Wheat
Rice
Lentils
Meat
Eggs
Spices (Turmeric, coriander powder, asafoetida, mustard, exotic mixed spice powder, clove, among others) 
Alcohol
Tobacco

People observing the Navratri vrat should consume Sendha Namak or rock salt instead of refined table salt.

Shardiya Navratri 2022: Food items you may include during Navratri vrat 

Spices like jeera, kaali mirch 
Sabudana
Makhana
Singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour)
Kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour)
Sama (barnyard millet) 
Rajgira (amaranth) 
Moongphali (peanuts)
Milk 
Yogurt
Fruits 
Vegetables such as potatoes, raw bananas, arbi (colocasia) 
Dry fruits, and nuts.

