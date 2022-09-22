File Photo

The auspicious Hindu festival honouring Goddess Durga, Shardiya/Sharad Navratri is all set to begin on September 26 with Ghatasthapana and end on October 5 with Vijay Dashami and Durga Visarjan.

The Shardiya Navratri in the Hindu month of Ashwin is the most important of all Navratris (Magha, Chaitra, and Ashadha). During these nine days, ardent devotees of Goddess Durga keep a fast in her honour.

For those who aren't aware, Navratri celebrated in January/February is called Magha Navratri (winter), followed by Chaitra Navratri (Vasanta/Spring) in March/April, Ashadha (Monsoons) in June/July, and Sharad Navratri in Ashwin (Autumn) in September/October.

READ | Navratri 2022 Dos and Don'ts: Follow THESE things to make your Navratri fasting more fruitful

Shardiya Navratri 2022: Food items to avoid during Navratri vrat

Garlic

Onion

Wheat

Rice

Lentils

Meat

Eggs

Spices (Turmeric, coriander powder, asafoetida, mustard, exotic mixed spice powder, clove, among others)

Alcohol

Tobacco

People observing the Navratri vrat should consume Sendha Namak or rock salt instead of refined table salt.

READ | Navratri 2022: Know what colour to wear during the 9 days of Navratri

Shardiya Navratri 2022: Food items you may include during Navratri vrat

Spices like jeera, kaali mirch

Sabudana

Makhana

Singhare ka atta (water chestnut flour)

Kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour)

Sama (barnyard millet)

Rajgira (amaranth)

Moongphali (peanuts)

Milk

Yogurt

Fruits

Vegetables such as potatoes, raw bananas, arbi (colocasia)

Dry fruits, and nuts.