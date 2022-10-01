Shardiya Navratri 2022 Day 6: Know all about Maa Katyayani mantras, puja vidhi and significance

File photo

Today marks the 6th day of Shardiya Navratri 2022. Maa Katyayani, Maa Durga's sixth manifestation, is worshipped. Katyayani is the sixth avatar of Navdurga. Maa Katyayani is a representation of fame and success. She is the goddess and the lion, which is a quadrilateral, is her mount.

Maa Katyayani is one of the most powerful forms of Devi Durga, as she is hailed as the warrior-goddess. It is believed that this form of Devi Maa eliminated Mahishasura. She is known as Katyayani because she was brought up by a sage named Katya.

The pictorial depiction of Maa Katyayani shows her mounted on a majestic lion. She keeps the Abaya and Vara mudra in the two right hands, while she holds a sword and a lotus in the two left hands.

According to a legend, Maa Sita, Rukmini, and the Gopis in the Braj region worshipped Maa Katyayani to get a life partner of their choice. It was because of this that unmarried girls pray to her and pray for her to bless them.

Maa Katyayani Mantras

1. ॐ देवी कात्यायन्यै नमः॥ Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

2. चन्द्रहासोज्ज्वलकरा शार्दूलवरवाहना।

कात्यायनी शुभं दद्याद् देवी दानवघातिनी॥

Chandrahasojjvalakara Shardulavaravahana।

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini॥

3. या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ कात्यायनी रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

To pray to Maa Katyayni one should perform the Panchopchara puja by offering Gandham, Pushpam, Deepam, Sugandham, and Naivedyam and other things such as shringar items (sindoor, mehendi, kajal, bindi, bangles, toe ring, comb, aalta, mirror, anklets, perfume, earrings, nose pin, necklace, red chunri, mahavar, hairpins etc)

Worship Maa Katyayani and offer honey, jaggery and roasted Bengal gram as 'bhog'.