Sharad Purnima to coincide with lunar eclipse: Know date, time, rituals

In India, Sharad Purnima is celebrated by the Hindu community to mark the brightest and fullest moon of the year.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 08:20 PM IST

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the Earth's shadow, causing only a portion of it to take on a reddish-brown hue. This captivating celestial event is set to happen in October and will coincide with the Hindu festival of Sharad Purnima, also known as Kojagari Purnima or Kaumudi Purnima. Sharad Purnima typically falls on the full moon day in the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin, which usually occurs in October. The partial lunar eclipse will be visible from locations where the moon is above the horizon, including regions such as Asia, Russia, Africa, the Americas, Europe, Antarctica, Oceania, Nepal, Pakistan, Mauritius, Singapore, and will be seen in the southwestern sky from New Delhi.

In India, Sharad Purnima is celebrated by the Hindu community to mark the brightest and fullest moon of the year. It is believed that on this night, when the moon is exceptionally beautiful and radiates its brilliance on Earth, the goddess Lakshmi descends to bless devotees who perform rituals in her honor. Others celebrate the eternal love of Krishna and Radha. In Gujarat, Sharad Purnima is popularly known as Sharad Poonam, while in the Brij region, it is called Raas Purnima.

Date, time:

Sutak period begins at 02:52 PM on October 28 and ends at 02:22 AM.
According to the Drik Panchang, the lunar eclipse will start at 01:06 AM and end at 02:22 AM.

Lunar Eclipse Timeline (as per Drik Panchang):

Lunar Eclipse Starts - 01:06 AM
Lunar Eclipse Ends - 02:22 AM
Local Eclipse Duration - 1 hour, 16 minutes, 16 seconds

Key moments during the eclipse:

First contact with the Penumbra - 11:32 PM on October 28.
First contact with the Umbra is scheduled for 01:06 AM on October 29.
Last contact with the Umbra will occur at 02:22 AM.
Last contact with the Penumbra will take place at 03:55 AM.
Maximum of Lunar Eclipse - 01:44 AM
Duration of Partial Phase - 1 hour, 16 minutes, 16 seconds
Duration of Penumbral Phase - 4 hours, 23 minutes, 7 seconds
Magnitude of Lunar Eclipse - 0.12
Magnitude of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse - 1.12
Sutak Begins - 02:52 PM on October 28
Sutak Ends - 02:22 AM
Sutak for Kids, Old and Sick Begins - 08:52 PM on October 28
Sutak for Kids, Old and Sick Ends - 02:22 AM

Rituals: 

During Sharad Purnima, it's customary for Hindus to spend the night outdoors, gazing at the full moon, and participating in cultural activities such as singing and dancing. They offer milk, rice, and special sweets to the moon as a gesture of respect and devotion. Many people, particularly women, observe a fast on Sharad Purnima and stay awake all night. They consume special meals or dishes made from milk and rice. Kheer, a sweet rice pudding, is a traditional dish prepared on Sharad Purnima, left in the moonlight throughout the night, and distributed as prasad among family members in the morning, believed to be energized and blessed by the moonlight.

 

 

 

