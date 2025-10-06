Sharad Purnima 2025: How to perform Lakshmi puja, significance, rituals, timings, wishes

Sharad Purnima 2025 falls on 6 October and is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees perform Lakshmi Puja at night, keep kheer under moonlight, and stay awake in devotion. The full moon is believed to shower divine nectar, bringing blessings of wealth and health.

Sharad Purnima, also known as Kojagiri Purnima, holds a special place in the Hindu calendar. Celebrated on the full moon night of the Ashwin month, this festival is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. In 2025, Sharad Purnima falls on Monday, 6 October, and it is considered one of the most auspicious nights for Lakshmi Puja.

Sharad Purnima 2025 Puja Timings

Purnima Tithi Begins: 6 October at 12:23 PM

Purnima Tithi Ends: 7 October at 9:16 AM

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: After 10:54 PM

Moonrise Timing: Around 5:27 PM

It is believed that on this night, the moon showers Amrit (divine nectar) through its rays. Therefore, food items like kheer (sweet rice pudding) are kept under moonlight to absorb its healing properties.

Significance of Sharad Purnima

Sharad Purnima symbolises the victory of light over darkness and the divine union of the moon and the goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that on this night, Goddess Lakshmi descends to Earth to bless her devotees with prosperity, wealth, and spiritual growth. The moonlight is considered especially pure and charged with healing energy that rejuvenates the body and soul.

Puja Vidhi (Worship Method)

Cleanse your home, especially the puja area. Decorate with rangoli, flowers, and diyas.

Place an idol or photo of Goddess Lakshmi on a clean altar.

Offer haldi, kumkum, rice (akshat), flowers, incense, and light a ghee lamp.

Present kheer, fruits, and sweets as bhog.

Recite sacred texts like the Sri Suktam, Lakshmi Stotra, or chant the mantra:

“Om Shreem Mahalakshmiyei Namah” (108 times).

After the puja, place the kheer in a silver or clay bowl and leave it under the moonlight after 10:54 PM.

On the next morning, consume and distribute the moon-charged kheer as prasad.

It is also customary to stay awake all night (jagran) and chant or sing bhajans dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi.

Sharad Purnima Wishes

'May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with health, wealth, and happiness. Happy Sharad Purnima!'

'Let the moonlight of Sharad Purnima bring peace and prosperity into your life.'

'On this Kojagiri night, may your heart be full of devotion and your home full of blessings.'

'May Maa Lakshmi shower you with peace, prosperity, and eternal bliss. Happy Sharad Purnima!'

'May the full moon of Sharad Purnima bring divine light and Lakshmi’s blessings to your home.'

Sharad Purnima is a celebration of spirituality, healing, and abundance. By observing the rituals with faith and devotion, devotees believe they are blessed with prosperity, peace, and divine grace for the year ahead.