Sharad Purnima 2025: How to perform Lakshmi puja, significance, rituals, timings, wishes

Sharad Purnima 2025 falls on 6 October and is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees perform Lakshmi Puja at night, keep kheer under moonlight, and stay awake in devotion. The full moon is believed to shower divine nectar, bringing blessings of wealth and health.
Sharad Purnima, also known as Kojagiri Purnima, holds a special place in the Hindu calendar. Celebrated on the full moon night of the Ashwin month, this festival is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. In 2025, Sharad Purnima falls on Monday, 6 October, and it is considered one of the most auspicious nights for Lakshmi Puja.
It is believed that on this night, the moon showers Amrit (divine nectar) through its rays. Therefore, food items like kheer (sweet rice pudding) are kept under moonlight to absorb its healing properties.
Sharad Purnima symbolises the victory of light over darkness and the divine union of the moon and the goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that on this night, Goddess Lakshmi descends to Earth to bless her devotees with prosperity, wealth, and spiritual growth. The moonlight is considered especially pure and charged with healing energy that rejuvenates the body and soul.
'May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with health, wealth, and happiness. Happy Sharad Purnima!'
'Let the moonlight of Sharad Purnima bring peace and prosperity into your life.'
'On this Kojagiri night, may your heart be full of devotion and your home full of blessings.'
'May Maa Lakshmi shower you with peace, prosperity, and eternal bliss. Happy Sharad Purnima!'
'May the full moon of Sharad Purnima bring divine light and Lakshmi’s blessings to your home.'
Sharad Purnima is a celebration of spirituality, healing, and abundance. By observing the rituals with faith and devotion, devotees believe they are blessed with prosperity, peace, and divine grace for the year ahead.