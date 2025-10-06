Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bank holiday on Laxmi puja: Are banks closed today on October 6? Here’s all you need to know

Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan walk the ramp together for the first time at Abhinav Mishra's 'The Shrine'

Mohanlal gets honoured by Kerala Chief Minister after winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award, pens heartfelt note: 'Moments like these fill...'

Meet IAS Tapasya Parihar, who cracked UPSC exam in her second attempt with AIR 23, but went viral for THIS reason, it is...

Sharad Purnima 2025: How to perform Lakshmi puja, significance, rituals, timings, wishes

Bigg Boss 19: Abhihsek Bajaj hits back at 'fame-digger' ex-wife, after she accused him of infidelity: 'I didn’t imagine that my past..'

Rajasthan: 6 dead after massive fire breaks out at Jaipur hospital fire, kin slam staff for negligence

Weather Update: Parts of Delhi-NCR receive heavy rainfall, IMD predicts more shower till...

What is happening in Cuttack? Internet banned, 36-hour curfew in Odisha's district over violent clashes

PM Modi issues statement after Darjeeling landslides: 'Authorities are closely...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bank holiday on Laxmi puja: Are banks closed today on October 6? Here’s all you need to know

Bank holiday on Laxmi puja: Are banks closed today on October 6? Here’s all you

Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan walk the ramp together for the first time at Abhinav Mishra's 'The Shrine'

Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan walk ramp together for first time at ‘The Shrine’

Mohanlal gets honoured by Kerala Chief Minister after winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award, pens heartfelt note: 'Moments like these fill...'

Mohanlal receives honour from Kerala Chief Minister for winning Dadasaheb Phalke

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Sharad Purnima 2025: How to perform Lakshmi puja, significance, rituals, timings, wishes

Sharad Purnima 2025 falls on 6 October and is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees perform Lakshmi Puja at night, keep kheer under moonlight, and stay awake in devotion. The full moon is believed to shower divine nectar, bringing blessings of wealth and health.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 07:06 AM IST

Sharad Purnima 2025: How to perform Lakshmi puja, significance, rituals, timings, wishes
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sharad Purnima, also known as Kojagiri Purnima, holds a special place in the Hindu calendar. Celebrated on the full moon night of the Ashwin month, this festival is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. In 2025, Sharad Purnima falls on Monday, 6 October, and it is considered one of the most auspicious nights for Lakshmi Puja.

Sharad Purnima 2025 Puja Timings

  • Purnima Tithi Begins: 6 October at 12:23 PM
  • Purnima Tithi Ends: 7 October at 9:16 AM
  • Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: After 10:54 PM
  • Moonrise Timing: Around 5:27 PM

It is believed that on this night, the moon showers Amrit (divine nectar) through its rays. Therefore, food items like kheer (sweet rice pudding) are kept under moonlight to absorb its healing properties.

Significance of Sharad Purnima

Sharad Purnima symbolises the victory of light over darkness and the divine union of the moon and the goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that on this night, Goddess Lakshmi descends to Earth to bless her devotees with prosperity, wealth, and spiritual growth. The moonlight is considered especially pure and charged with healing energy that rejuvenates the body and soul.

Puja Vidhi (Worship Method)

  • Cleanse your home, especially the puja area. Decorate with rangoli, flowers, and diyas.
  • Place an idol or photo of Goddess Lakshmi on a clean altar.
  • Offer haldi, kumkum, rice (akshat), flowers, incense, and light a ghee lamp.
  • Present kheer, fruits, and sweets as bhog.
  • Recite sacred texts like the Sri Suktam, Lakshmi Stotra, or chant the mantra:
    “Om Shreem Mahalakshmiyei Namah” (108 times).
  • After the puja, place the kheer in a silver or clay bowl and leave it under the moonlight after 10:54 PM.
  • On the next morning, consume and distribute the moon-charged kheer as prasad.
  • It is also customary to stay awake all night (jagran) and chant or sing bhajans dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi.

Sharad Purnima Wishes

'May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with health, wealth, and happiness. Happy Sharad Purnima!'

'Let the moonlight of Sharad Purnima bring peace and prosperity into your life.'

'On this Kojagiri night, may your heart be full of devotion and your home full of blessings.'

'May Maa Lakshmi shower you with peace, prosperity, and eternal bliss. Happy Sharad Purnima!'

'May the full moon of Sharad Purnima bring divine light and Lakshmi’s blessings to your home.'

Sharad Purnima is a celebration of spirituality, healing, and abundance. By observing the rituals with faith and devotion, devotees believe they are blessed with prosperity, peace, and divine grace for the year ahead.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amygdala Hijack: How to stay rational when emotions run high
Amygdala Hijack: How to stay rational when emotions run high
First lawsuit against Trump's $100000 H-1B visa rule: 'US president has no authority to....without Congress....'
First lawsuit against Trump's $100000 H-1B visa rule: 'US president has no autho
BAD news for Pakistan! India to procure high-speed 30mm multi-barrel air defence guns, with range up to..., set to be deployed on Pak borders
BAD news for Pakistan! India to procure high-speed 30mm multi-barrel air defence
Meet Harjas Singh, 20-year-old Indian-origin Australian batter who hit a record triple century with 35 sixes and 14 fours
Meet Harjas Singh, 20-year-old Indian-origin Australian batter who hit a record
Rishabh Pant birthday: From IPL paychecks to luxury cars; a peek into 'spidey's' multi-crore net worth
Rishabh Pant birthday: IPL paychecks to luxury cars; peek into his net worth
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE