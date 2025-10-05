Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Sharad Purnima 2025: Check shubh mahurat timings, puja rituals; why is it celebrated?

Sharad Purnima 2025 falls on October 6, marking a night of fasting, worship, and cultural celebrations. Devotees prepare kheer under the moonlight, believing in its healing properties, and engage in prayers and charitable acts to seek blessings for prosperity and well-being.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 12:00 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Sharad Purnima 2025: Check shubh mahurat timings, puja rituals; why is it celebrated?
Sharad Purnima, also known as Ashwin Purnima or Kojagiri Purnima, is a major Hindu festival celebrated on the full moon night of the Ashwin month. In 2025, it will be observed on Monday, October 6.

Key timings:

  • Purnima Tithi begins: 12:23 PM on October 6, 2025
  • Purnima Tithi ends: 9:16 AM on October 7, 2025
  • Moonrise: 5:27 PM on October 6, 2025

Significance:

Sharad Purnima is considered one of the most auspicious full moon days in the Hindu calendar. It marks the end of the monsoon season and the beginning of the harvest period. The night is dedicated to worshipping Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and the Moon God. Devotees believe that on this night, the moon showers 'Amrit' (elixir) on Earth, bringing health, prosperity, and spiritual benefits.

Rituals:

  • Fasting: Devotees observe a fast during the day and perform night vigils, singing devotional songs and prayers.
  • Kheer preparation: A traditional practice involves preparing rice kheer (a sweet dish made of rice and milk) and keeping it under the moonlight overnight. The moon’s rays are believed to infuse the kheer with healing properties. The next morning, this kheer is consumed as prasad (sacred offering).
  • Lakshmi puja: In several regions, especially in eastern India, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi during the night, seeking blessings for wealth and prosperity.
  • Charity: It is considered auspicious to donate food and essentials to the needy, promoting goodwill and spiritual merit.

Cultural celebrations:

In the Brij region, Sharad Purnima is celebrated as Raas Purnima, commemorating Lord Krishna's divine dance (Raas Leela) with Radha and the Gopis. Devotees engage in night-long dance and music sessions, reenacting the divine pastimes of Lord Krishna.

Sharad Purnima is a night of spiritual significance, cultural richness, and devotion. Whether through fasting, worship, or community celebrations, the festival offers a chance to seek blessings for health, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

